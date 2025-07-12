What to do if Diablo 4 is lagging on PS5

Lag in Diablo 4 is a frustrating experience, especially on a PS5, where it feels you have fewer potential solutions to solve the problem. There’s always a chance that it’s just something wrong with the game on Blizzard’s end, but there are still things you can try. It’s important to note that there’s no one individual way to solve the problem for everyone. That’s just how things go with online games sometimes. However, several of these have worked for me in the past.
Lag is the most dangerous enemy if you’re playing Diablo 4 in hardcore mode on PS5 and PC, so if you can’t fix it, we definitely recommend simply logging off to avoid having to start over again. That said, we do have a few potential tips to fixing your lag issues in D4’s PS5 edition.
Tips to deal with Diablo 4 lagging on PS5
- Close the game and check for updates
- Use a wired connection instead of wireless
- Check your Router to ensure it’s 5GHz signal instead of 2.2GHz/turn on 5GHz Wi-Fi band on PS5
- Rebuild your database on your PS5
- Clear some space on your PS5
- Turn off crossplay/cross chat
Sometimes, the simplest solution is to just turn off Diablo 4 on PS5, and check for updates. Even if there isn’t an update, this can help, because some people have suggested that the game has memory leak issues. Stopping and coming back to it after playing a few hours could certainly be a way to have a fresh, lagless experience for bosses like Grigoire, or Horadric Strongrooms alike.
The #1 solution for me though when it comes to online gaming on a console or PC alike, is to use a wired connection instead of wireless. I know this isn’t going to be an ideal solution for everyone; your console may be too far away, or there may be no slots empty in your Router. However, this has ensured that I have no lag in Diablo 4 on PS5, with the occasional exception of in towns.
Checking your Router to ensure it’s on a 5Ghz signal instead of 2.2Ghz is something I’d leave to someone who is experienced with adjusting Router settings. If your Wi-Fi is already 5GHz, you may need to turn the setting on in your PS5’s settings:
- Open your settings
- Select Network
- Select Settings
- Select “Set Up Internet Connection”
- Select your current Wi-Fi Network
- Press the Options button on your controller
- Select Wi-Fi Frequency
- Choose “5 GHz Only”
This should hopefully alleviate your lag issues with Diablo 4. You can see in the screenshots above how it works, and what speeds I personally received; your internet signal will certainly vary.
Another option is to rebuild your Database on your PS5. Think of it like a Disc Defragmentation. You can do this by completing the following steps:
- Shut off your PlayStation 5 via the power button
- Once the system has shut down, press and hold the power button.
- Release it on the second beep
- Connect your controller with a USB cable, and press the PlayStation button on your controller
- Select “Rebuild Database”
You can also check how much space you have on your SDD; having a full hard drive can slow down your gameplay. Putting your games on a M.2 SSD in your PS5 can also be a great option (that's what I do) but I also understand these can be expensive and may not be an option.
As a last resort, I’d turn off crossplay and cross network communication. I only do this last, because it kind of makes the game feel a bit emptier. I’m willing to endure rubber banding in towns; as long as it doesn’t affect actual gameplay. You do this by opening the settings in-game, selecting the Connect tab, and turning off Cross-Network Play and Cross-Network Communications.
If nothing else seems to work, I recommend checking the Blizzard forums to see if anyone else is having a similar issue. It could mean the devs are working on it, but the above options have worked for me in the past.
