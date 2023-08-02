5 mistakes you should avoid while playing Diablo 4 hardcore mode

Diablo 4 has emerged as one of the most successful MMORPGs of 2023, and it is all set to push players to their limits with its challenging Hardcore mode and make them experience the real hell. In this mode, if you die playing any of the quests or events, you will lose your character. Some common mistakes lead to the death of your character really easily, for instance, not leveling up your character or not playing the game on Eternal Server before starting the game in hardcore mode.

This article will talk about five such mistakes that you should avoid while playing Diablo 4 hardcore mode.

Teleporting, Not prioritizing the defensive skills, and three other mistakes that you should avoid while playing Diablo 4 in hardcore mode

1) Teleporting

Scrolls of Escape in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While playing Diablo 4 in hardcore mode, it is important to get out of dangerous situations instantly, and the standard teleport is not an efficient way to do so. Many players may not know how to use the Scrolls of Escape, but it is the fastest way that you will be able to teleport out of any battle immediately.

Press E to bring out the Emote wheel and select Customize. Now place the Scrolls of Escape on the emote wheel (left, middle, or right according to your preferences) after you have unlocked it. You may also bind it with a key to make teleportation faster.

The Scrolls of Escape is very effective when you are fighting against powerful bosses like the Butcher or when you are participating in the Helltide events since if you die in such cases, you will lose your character.

2) Not prioritizing the defensive skills

Upgrade your character before playing Diablo in hardcore mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each class of Diablo 4 boasts a selection of defensive skills where players often prefer powerful, crowd-clearing attacks. Here are the defensive skills for each class:

Barbarian : Enhanced Rallying Cry, Charge

: Enhanced Rallying Cry, Charge Sorcerer : Flame Shield, Teleport

: Flame Shield, Teleport Necromancer : Blood Mist

: Blood Mist Druid : Enhanced Earthen Bulwark, Trample

: Enhanced Earthen Bulwark, Trample Rogue: Shadow Step, Concealment

You may not upgrade these skills to the highest level first on the Eternal Server. However, on the Hardcore server, these defensive abilities become crucial for survival, and investing in two of them can be a lifesaver more often than you might anticipate. The Unstoppable and Immune statuses enable you to break free from all crowd-controlling effects like Freeze and Stun, which could otherwise lead to your demise. Remember that relying solely on an Ultimate skill with Unstoppable or Immune is not advisable due to their lengthy cooldowns.

By combining one of these defensive skills with another defensive tool, such as Decrepify for a Necromancer or Frost Nova for a Sorcerer, you'll be well-prepared to confront the most formidable demonic adversaries.

3) Facing the Butcher blindly

Try avoiding the Butcher before turning to level 20 in Diablo 4 hardcore mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Before you upgrade your character to level 20, you must not clear too many dungeons because you might run into the Butcher. Butcher is a rare mechanic, and he can be pretty much in any dungeon; you don't really know if he will be lurking around the corner and grab you.

You may kill the Butcher before you are level 20, but it will put your character at great risk of getting killed. Additionally, you may not possess the required damage output and health to slay the butcher at that level.

If you do encounter Butcher, make sure to keep a medium distance between yourself and the Butcher so that you are neither too close to be headbanged nor too far away for the Butcher to use the Grappling hook on you. Try to find a pillar that you can use to maintain a moderate distance and fight the boss.

4) Not using the Elixir of Death Evasion

Use the Elixir of Death Evasion in Diablo 4 hardcore mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Whenever you create a hardcore character in Diablo 4, you will have the recipe for the Elixir of Death, and, commonly, you will get it within the first few levels. You may take this recipe to the Alchemist, and it will allow you to craft the Elixir. To craft this, you will need the following items:

Angelbreath (1)

Demon's Heart (4)

Crushed Beast Bones (4)

Paletongue (4)

Grave Dust (4)

1000 Gold

The Elixir of Death Evasion will prevent your death only once for the next 30 minutes, and you will stay immune for two seconds once it has been utilized. This will allow you to place yourself in a safer place and recover your health before the fight restarts. Once you have used the Elixir, you cannot to use it again for the next five minutes.

It is very useful when you are doing boss fights and gives you some insurance as you will get immunity for 2 seconds. You will have enough time to either use the Scrolls of Escape or use any other potion to gain immunity and escape the area.

5) Starting the game directly on Hardcore mode

One of the prime mistakes in Diablo 4 is to start the game for the first time in Hardcore mode. Without question, the most prudent approach to avoid wasting countless hours leveling a Hardcore character is to conquer the game on the standard Eternal server beforehand.

This invaluable experience will grant you a deep understanding of the bosses' strengths and a comprehensive sense of the challenges that lie ahead, leaving you prepared for any unforeseen obstacles.

Additionally, this strategic move will grant you the advantage of utilizing your horse right from the start in Hardcore mode, eliminating the need to wait until Act IV to unlock it. Consequently, you'll be able to swiftly navigate through low-level mobs while progressing through the main campaign.