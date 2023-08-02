"I was in no position to kill him": Players react after Butcher scores highest number of kills in Diablo 4

The Butcher in Diablo 4 is one of the toughest bosses in the game. This monster spawns randomly in dungeons and is extremely difficult to defeat. Not only does it have a large health pool, it can almost one-shot players as well. Blizzard released an infographic a couple of weeks after Diablo 4 went live. In that infographic, it was seen that the Butcher had the highest number of player kills in the game.

The monster is shown to have accumulated around 3.5 million kills, a number that is three times more than the Season of the Malignant boss, Varshan.

Jake Rogers @Podgersss @AesmaTV @Diablo I was in no position to kill him earlier and just let him claim me, sad times.

The Butcher continues to be the deadliest monster in Diablo 4

Being slayed by the Butcher in Diablo 4 is nothing new. Although this monster can be defeated solo, it's a perilous endeavor. In fact, defeating it is so difficult, the developers themselves joked that it probably had zero deaths this season.

Another player promptly responded they had two Butcher kills in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. And in one of them, they managed to kill a Treasure Goblin as well. The player then revealed that they could successfully pull off the feat only because of an Artillery Shrine they ran into.

Brannon Dean @BrannonDean @Diablo @cagreen150912 Not so fast, I don't always defeat the butcher but when I do. I do it in style. I once killed the butcher and a goblin at the same time....thanks artillery shrine I couldn't have done it without you

However, the infographic contains some really interesting statistics. For example, there have been a little over 7 million seasonal characters, but only 7772 characters have made it to Level 100, a little over 0.1%. While this infographic doesn't really clarify if all these 7000+ characters are in the seasonal or eternal realm, it's still a fairly low count.

Moonl1ght @MikaC1990 @Diablo 7.1M characters created..7.7k people who have no life xD Jk. A good amount of those lvl 100s are probably streamers.

Others claimed that these stats revealed by Blizzard were warped because many players quit the game thanks to the Diablo 1.1.0 patch, wherein all the characters were nerfed. That said, many appreciated the developers for rolling out the 1.1.1 patch to fix the nerfs and some of the other major issues that were plaguing the game.

KOFFINnails @KOFFINnails @Diablo Alot of us quit. So I don't believe this

Reitei 💧❄️ @YusmanSani @Diablo Lets gooooo path 1.1.1 thanks D4 for hearing the community

Funnily enough, Varshan, the boss for the Seasonal storyline, has killed lesser players than the Butcher. This goes on to show the former is more formidable than one of the storyline bosses in the game. While the stats don't reflect it, given the way the Butcher has been designed, it's clear that not many players have managed to kill it in comparison to Varshan.

To conclude, the Butcher continues to be one of the toughest monsters in the game. But more often than not, it does not give players good drops after being defeated. Hopefully, the upcoming Diablo 4 patch will fix the issue.