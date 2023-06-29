5 best consumables for Sorcerers in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is liable to keep players busy for a long time thanks to the intricate gameplay mechanics and many skills within each class to experiment with. This encourages one to constantly tweak the character build and partake in myriad activities to test it. The title pits players against tougher opponents as they progress through the game, making it crucial to leverage consumables.

Consumables in Diablo 4 are in the form of potions, elixirs, incense, and more that can be a lifesaver in many hectic scenarios. One can use them after attaining a certain level in the game. While all the classes can benefit from them, this guide will highlight some of the most potent ones for the Sorcerer.

Which are the five most effective consumables for Sorcerers in Diablo 4?

1) Elixir of Death Evasion

Elixir of Death Evasion is a potent elixir to possess for Diablo 4 players of any class. One can prevent death for thirty minutes, along with turning immune for a span of two seconds. Players must note that once used, they won’t be able to leverage its effect for five minutes.

The overpowering nature of this elixir makes it a consumable exclusive to the game’s Hardcore mode. This mode features a permadeath system wherein a player’s character is deleted from the game upon death. Fans can peruse this guide that delves into surviving in the Hardcore mode.

2) Acrobatics Elixir

Players who frequently resort to evading moves amidst hectic battles must consider trying out Acrobatics Elixir. Using it reduces the evade cooldown by a certain percentage for thirty minutes. It also increases the experience gained by some percentage when it is active.

Players can use the Weak Acrobatics Elixir by reaching level 35. Other superior versions of this elixir can be used at higher levels. Players can obtain the Weak Acrobatic Elixir as a random loot drop or craft it with the help of an alchemist. One must spend 15 Gallowvine, 1 Angelbreath, and 1000 gold.

3) Iron Skin Elixir

Players aiming to defend themselves in battles can opt for Iron Skin Elixir. Its consumption enhances the player’s armor by 900 for a span of 30 minutes. One is also granted an additional boost to experience gain as long as its effects are active. Players who find themselves cornered by formidable foes can also use it.

It is worth noting that fans must first reach level 36 to use this elixir. As of this writing, the only way to obtain it is from farming mystery chests in Helltide events. Diablo 4 players can even acquire it as a random loot drop.

4) Song of the Mountain

While most activities can be cleared solo, having some friends join in on the adventure is ideal. Song of the Mountain is one of the most useful consumables in such scenarios, as it boosts the armor by 200 for every player present in the vicinity. This effect lasts for about 20 minutes.

Fans who wish to use it must reach level 45 first. Only one type of incense can be activated at any instant. One can leverage the alchemist to craft the Song of the Mountain in exchange for 5 Crushed Beast Bones, 15 Gallowvine, 5 Angelbreath, 10 Biteberry, and 5000 gold.

5) Healing Potions

Players will resort to Healing Potions regardless of their chosen class. Diablo 4 comprises many enemy types with varying difficulties. The primary source of regaining health is a Healing Potion. Consuming it grants instant healing of some amount of life and some percentage of maximum life for a few seconds.

The lowest tier of this potion is Tiny Healing Potion which can be used once a player reaches level 10. Superior Healing Potion is the most powerful variant, wherein it heals 1274 life and 35% of the player’s maximum life over a span of 3 seconds. Fans inclined to know more can peruse this potion upgrades guide.

Diablo 4 offers tremendous flexibility in terms of crafting a unique character build that jives well with a certain playstyle enabling one to deal with the monstrosities in the world of Sanctuary. Fans inclined to try a new build can refer to this Lightning Sorcerer build guide.

