Diablo 4 Acrobatics Elixir: Types, recipe, effects, and more

Diablo 4 boasts a perilous world of Sanctuary brimming with diabolical creatures and monsters that have emerged from the Burning Hell. Their encounters are often overwhelming unless you are equipped with sufficient combat skills and gear to fend them off. Additionally, stack up some Elixirs on your hotbar and use them during combat to temporarily heighten your abilities.

Diablo 4 offers a wide catalog of potions to craft, each of which rolls out with different effects and use cases. However, this article will focus on the Acrobatics Elixir in particular, expanding on its recipe, effects, and more.

What is the recipe for Acrobatics Elixir in Diablo 4?

While the Acrobatics Elixirs are dropped after defeating enemies, you can acquire them from various chests across the open world and dungeons. However, none of the specified sources guarantees a healthy potion supply.

To maintain a constant supply of the Acrobatics Elixir, you need to craft it via the Alchemist in Diablo 4. You can find one of the NPCs in the middle of Kyovashad, denoted on the map with a mortar and pestle symbol.

Before crafting the Acrobatics Elixir, refer to the following recipe list to collect all the essential in-game resources. It is worth noting that the Acrobatic potions can be upgraded up to three distinct intensities, which unlock once your character reaches the corresponding level.

Weak Acrobatics Elixir (Level 35)

15x Gallowvine

1x Angelbreath

1000 Gold

Acrobatics Elixir (Level 65)

15x Gallowvine

5x Angelbreath

3x Demon's Heart

5x Crushed Beast Bones

1500 Gold

Strong Acrobatics Elixir (Level 75)

15x Gallowvine

7x Angelbreath

5x Demon's Heart

7x Crushed Beast Bones

2000 Gold

Potent Acrobatics Elixir (Level 85)

15x Gallowvine

8x Angelbreath

2x Fiend Rose

8x Demon's Heart

8x Crushed Beast Bones

2500 Gold

What are the effects of Acrobatics Elixir in Diablo 4?

The Acrobatics Elixir in Diablo 4 reduces the cooldown of Evade and increases EXP gain for 30 minutes. During this timeframe, you can dodge enemies more frequently and stay out of hordes of mobs, which can be debilitating if you get caught between their attacks.

Under the potion effect, you will also receive increased experience from killing monsters, including elites and bosses. However, the amount of buff will change with the intensity of the potions. Here is a complete breakdown of the Acrobatics Elixir’s effect at different levels.

Weak Acrobatics Elixir : Evade cooldown reduces by 8%, and Experience increases by 5%.

: Evade cooldown reduces by 8%, and Experience increases by 5%. Acrobatics Elixir : Evade cooldown reduces by 11%, and Experience increases by 5%.

: Evade cooldown reduces by 11%, and Experience increases by 5%. Strong Acrobatics Elixir : Evade cooldown reduces by 14%, and Experience increases by 5%.

: Evade cooldown reduces by 14%, and Experience increases by 5%. Potent Acrobatics Elixir: Evade cooldown reduces by 17%, and Experience increases by 5%.

Equip the Acrobatics Elixir on the Emote Wheel to use them quickly during combat and avoid being stunned by the enemies.

