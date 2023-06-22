Diablo 4 Assault Elixir: Types, recipe, effects, and more

The Assault Elixir is one of the many consumables you’ll come across in Diablo 4. This item increases your attack speed and the experience you receive for some time. It will be essential throughout your journey and can sometimes be a lifesaver. It’s essential to master the art of using this consumable, as it will often be the difference between success and failure on a mission.

Blizzard has implemented a pretty robust system in the game where you can collect and craft these items when needed. The Assault Elixir comes in several types, some of which are much more effective when clearing harder content. A few crafting recipes are also much more complex and need more resources.

Let’s look at all the options you have in Diablo 4 and what it will take to create them.

Diablo 4 Assault Elixir recipes

There are five different types of Assault Elixirs that you can obtain or craft in Diablo 4. While they’re essentially the same type, they vary in the magnitude of their boosts and durations.

Weak Elixir: Gallowvine x 12, Lifesbane x 6, 1000 Gold

Normal: Gallowvine x 14, Lifesbane x 7, Paletongue x 4, Crushed Beast Bones x 4, 1500 Gold.

Strong Elixir: Gallowvine x 15, Lifesbane x 8, Paletongue x 5, Crushed Beast Bones x 7, 2000 Gold.

Potent Elixir: Gallowvine x 15, Lifesbane x 10, Angelbreath x 5, Paletongue x 8, Crushed Beast Bones x 8, 2500 Gold.

Heady Elixir: Gallowvine x 14, Lifesbane x 10, Fiend Rose x 5, Paletongue x 1-, Crushed Beast Bones x 10, 3000 Gold.

These are the resources you’ll need to craft them at an alchemist. You can also get Assault Elixirs by opening different chests and killing enemies. The drops are random, so there’s no sure-shot way of getting them aside from crafting using the recipes.

Diablo 4 Assault Elixir uses and effects

When you use these elixirs in Diablo 4, your attack speed will be boosted for 30 minutes, and you’ll also get more experience points.

The magnitude of these boosts will be determined by the level of your elixirs, with the Heady variant offering the maximum advantage. It’s best to use this elixir when taking on bosses that are hard to defeat. For one, the elixir will increase your attack speed, which will, in turn, increase your DPS. This can be extremely handy against an enemy that has the chance to overpower you.

The increased attack speed will give you the extra edge needed to defeat the enemy. Harder bosses also reward more experience points, which the elixirs will further enhance.

