Diablo 4 Crushing Elixir: Types, recipe, effects, and more

Diablo 4 has been the talk of the town since its release back on June 6, 2023, and the hype around it does not seem to be receding anytime soon. However, there is so much to do in this game that players have yet not mastered most of the mechanics in it. One such neglected feature is Elixir crafting. Most players are missing out on some very interesting buffs granted by these elixirs.

If you have a build that relies highly on the Overpower damage stat, for example, a Barbarian or a Druid, the Crushing Elixir is something you must try out in Diablo 4. This article will explore everything regarding this elixir in the action RPG.

Diablo 4 Crushing Elixir recipe

Like all the other elixirs in the game, the Crushing Elixir can also be crafted in the Alchemist's shop. As most people tend to neglect the usage of elixirs in their playthrough, the Alchemist is only visited when they have to upgrade their healing potions. However, elixir crafting is yet another prerogative of the Alchemists in Diablo 4.

The first Alchemist you will meet in the game is the one in Kyovashad. However, the Crushing Elixir has a prerequisite XP Level requirement of 55. Hence, it is expected that by then, you will have access to most of the Alchemists in Sanctuary.

These NPCs are generally found in the cities and towns close to the Waypoints. You can even get access to these vendors by clearing out strongholds.

To craft the Crushing Elixir in the action RPG, you need to gather a few ingredients first. These are:

15 Gallowvine

8 Howler Moss

5 Paletongue

Aside from the ingredients and the general level requirement, you will also need to have at least 1500 gold to be able to craft this elixir as a payment to the Alchemist's services. Select the Crushing Elixir from the Alchemist's "Craft Elixirs" menu and pay the coin to complete the process.

Diablo 4 Crushing Elixir uses and effects

As mentioned earlier, if you are employing an Overpower build or making use of a high percentage of Overpower, the Crushing Elixir is the perfect choice for you. This elixir increases the Overpower damage by 30%, which is significant during battle.

This is even more useful for the Barbarian and the Druid class, as these races tend to use the Overpower mechanic more than the other classes in Diablo 4. Hence a whopping 30% boost in the entire stat will be a significant buff during combat, especially boss fights.

The Crushing Elixir will also grant a 5% boost to the Experience gathering for 30 minutes of the elixir's activity duration. Hence, you will benefit from it during combat and gather much more XP than you would normally have before consuming it.

This was everything you had to know about the Crushing Elixir in Diablo and how to craft and use it.

