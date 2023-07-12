5 best Diablo 4 builds that will help you solo the Butcher easily

Diablo 4 is a brand-new role-playing game that was released in June 2023. In it, the Butcher is a rare boss, and to defeat him, you will need good gear along with a decent skillset. When you are close to this foe, he will try to headbutt you. However, when you are far away from him, he can use two moves, either of which will stun you for some time.
The five classes in Diablo 4 are Necromancer, Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, and Rogue. This article will offer a build for each of those categories that is ideal for defeating the Butcher.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Bone Spear, Ice Shard, and three other best builds in Diablo 4 to solo the Butcher easily
1) Bone Spear Necromancer build
This Bone Spear build for the Necromancer class is incredibly powerful and one of the best to level up in Diablo 4. This is a versatile option that can deal a tremendous amount of damage. You can get increased critical strike damage, maximum essence, and other bonus boosts by using the Book of the Dead with this build equipped.
For this, you will have to sacrifice your Minions, Skirmishers, and Iron Golems. The pieces of equipment to use with this build are:
- Deathless Visage
- Boneweave Armor of Shielding Storm
- Edgemaster's Adventurer's Gloves
- Runic Cleats of Explosive Mist
- Doom Cuisses of Disobedience
- Necklace of Serration
- Band of Exposed Flesh
- Band of Grasping Veins
- Splintering Spinal as your weapon.
2) Ice Shard Sorcerer build
The Ice Shard Sorcerer build is an absolute powerhouse in Diablo 4. The various skills that you can use with it are Ice Shards, Frost Nova, and some defensive abilities like Flame Shield, Ice Armor, as well as Teleport. Ice Shards is your main skill, and Frost Nova will freeze your enemies.
There are various enchantments that you can use with this build, such as Firebolt and Frost Bolt. The latter can prove to be useful as it can be employed to stagger your opponent.
The various pieces of gear to equip with this build are:
- Frostblitz Adventurer's Helm
- Raiment of the Infinite
- Storm Swell Doom Gauntlets
- Archon Faulds of Disobedience
- Boneweave Treads of Binding Embers
- Rattling Bones of Piercing Cold
- Chain of Control
- Loop of Concentration
- Ring of Frozen Memories
- Conceited Fiendish Folio
3) Lightning Storm Druid build
This Lightning Storm Druid build has a wide range of attacks, great movement speed, and also pretty nice defensive abilities. This entry offers storm skills and lightning damage. You will be able to push your enemies farther away from you and also slow them down using this build.
Here's what you can use with it:
- Overcharged Ritual Staff
- Boneweave Helm of the Protector
- Boneweave Armor of Might
- Adventurer's Gloves of Natural Balance
- Doom Cuisses of Disobedience
- Stormshifter's Sovereign Greaves
- Lightning Dancer's Loop
- Runeworker's Conduit Loop
- Overcharged Aspect
4) Whirlwind Barbarian build
This option is really easy to build and use in Diablo 4. It has Lunging Strike for its basic attack. Other enhanced offensive movies include Lunging Strike and Combat Lunging Strike. There are various forms of Whirlwind you can use, and they will have Bleeding damage for five seconds.
Pressure Point is another skill that can be employed with this build. It offers a 30% chance that your enemies will be vulnerable. Imposing Presence, on the other hand, will add 15% additional maximum life. You can use War Cry to get additional damage as well.
Other skills — such as Swiftness, No Mercy, Hamstring, Prime Wrath of Berserker, Unbridled Rage — can be selected to become powerful enough to go into battle with the Butcher.
Here are some things you can use with this build:
- Boneweave Helm of Disobedience
- Razorplate
- Edgemaster's Primal Gauntlets
- Temerity
- Conceited Dread Mace
- Relentless Berserker's Warlord Boots
- Needlefare Necklace
- Bold ChiefTain's Band
- Band of Berserk Fury
5) Twisting Blade Rogue build
This Twisting Blade Rogue option offers a high amount of base damage in Diablo 4, and its primary skill is free casting during Inner Sight Specialization. You can equip Puncture and then Fundamental Puncture with this build to be able to throw three blades and deal 35% base damage.
Advanced Twisting Blades, Siphoning Strikes, Stutter Step, Weapon Mastery, Concussive, Shadow Step, Subverting Poison Trap, Subverting Dark Shroud, Debilitating Toxins, Innervation, and Momentum are all good options from the skill tree that you can choose to employ with Twisting Blade Rogue.
Some pieces you can equip for this build are:
- Boneweave Armor of Might
- Fur-Lined Hood of the Protector
- Rapid Runic Gloves
- Runic Leggings of Disobedience
- Bladedancer's Choker
- Ravenous Band
- Ravager's Superior Boots
- Edgemaster's Ring
These are all builds that can help you easily defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4.