5 best Diablo 4 builds that will help you solo the Butcher easily

Diablo 4 is a brand-new role-playing game that was released in June 2023. In it, the Butcher is a rare boss, and to defeat him, you will need good gear along with a decent skillset. When you are close to this foe, he will try to headbutt you. However, when you are far away from him, he can use two moves, either of which will stun you for some time.

The five classes in Diablo 4 are Necromancer, Sorcerer, Druid, Barbarian, and Rogue. This article will offer a build for each of those categories that is ideal for defeating the Butcher.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Bone Spear, Ice Shard, and three other best builds in Diablo 4 to solo the Butcher easily

1) Bone Spear Necromancer build

This Bone Spear build for the Necromancer class is incredibly powerful and one of the best to level up in Diablo 4. This is a versatile option that can deal a tremendous amount of damage. You can get increased critical strike damage, maximum essence, and other bonus boosts by using the Book of the Dead with this build equipped.

For this, you will have to sacrifice your Minions, Skirmishers, and Iron Golems. The pieces of equipment to use with this build are:

Deathless Visage

Boneweave Armor of Shielding Storm

Edgemaster's Adventurer's Gloves

Runic Cleats of Explosive Mist

Doom Cuisses of Disobedience

Necklace of Serration

Band of Exposed Flesh

Band of Grasping Veins

Splintering Spinal as your weapon.

2) Ice Shard Sorcerer build

The Ice Shard Sorcerer build is an absolute powerhouse in Diablo 4. The various skills that you can use with it are Ice Shards, Frost Nova, and some defensive abilities like Flame Shield, Ice Armor, as well as Teleport. Ice Shards is your main skill, and Frost Nova will freeze your enemies.

There are various enchantments that you can use with this build, such as Firebolt and Frost Bolt. The latter can prove to be useful as it can be employed to stagger your opponent.

The various pieces of gear to equip with this build are:

Frostblitz Adventurer's Helm

Raiment of the Infinite

Storm Swell Doom Gauntlets

Archon Faulds of Disobedience

Boneweave Treads of Binding Embers

Rattling Bones of Piercing Cold

Chain of Control

Loop of Concentration

Ring of Frozen Memories

Conceited Fiendish Folio

3) Lightning Storm Druid build

This Lightning Storm Druid build has a wide range of attacks, great movement speed, and also pretty nice defensive abilities. This entry offers storm skills and lightning damage. You will be able to push your enemies farther away from you and also slow them down using this build.

Here's what you can use with it:

Overcharged Ritual Staff

Boneweave Helm of the Protector

Boneweave Armor of Might

Adventurer's Gloves of Natural Balance

Doom Cuisses of Disobedience

Stormshifter's Sovereign Greaves

Lightning Dancer's Loop

Runeworker's Conduit Loop

Overcharged Aspect

4) Whirlwind Barbarian build

This option is really easy to build and use in Diablo 4. It has Lunging Strike for its basic attack. Other enhanced offensive movies include Lunging Strike and Combat Lunging Strike. There are various forms of Whirlwind you can use, and they will have Bleeding damage for five seconds.

Pressure Point is another skill that can be employed with this build. It offers a 30% chance that your enemies will be vulnerable. Imposing Presence, on the other hand, will add 15% additional maximum life. You can use War Cry to get additional damage as well.

Other skills — such as Swiftness, No Mercy, Hamstring, Prime Wrath of Berserker, Unbridled Rage — can be selected to become powerful enough to go into battle with the Butcher.

Here are some things you can use with this build:

Boneweave Helm of Disobedience

Razorplate

Edgemaster's Primal Gauntlets

Temerity

Conceited Dread Mace

Relentless Berserker's Warlord Boots

Needlefare Necklace

Bold ChiefTain's Band

Band of Berserk Fury

5) Twisting Blade Rogue build

This Twisting Blade Rogue option offers a high amount of base damage in Diablo 4, and its primary skill is free casting during Inner Sight Specialization. You can equip Puncture and then Fundamental Puncture with this build to be able to throw three blades and deal 35% base damage.

Advanced Twisting Blades, Siphoning Strikes, Stutter Step, Weapon Mastery, Concussive, Shadow Step, Subverting Poison Trap, Subverting Dark Shroud, Debilitating Toxins, Innervation, and Momentum are all good options from the skill tree that you can choose to employ with Twisting Blade Rogue.

Some pieces you can equip for this build are:

Boneweave Armor of Might

Fur-Lined Hood of the Protector

Rapid Runic Gloves

Runic Leggings of Disobedience

Bladedancer's Choker

Ravenous Band

Ravager's Superior Boots

Edgemaster's Ring

These are all builds that can help you easily defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes