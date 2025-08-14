Diablo 4 Season 10 makes unexpected departure from tradition before PTR

Instead of a Campfire Chat for Diablo 4 Season 10, as is tradition, the developers revealed that they’re shaking things up this time. Fans will still get a preview today, August 14, 2025, but only if they’re on Discord. It’s a peculiar way to do things, but the developers are trying to change how they do livestreams, so instead of simply not doing a preview for Season 10, which would be disastrous, there will be a Discord Q&amp;A session.Season 9 overall has been pretty enjoyable, but I’m ready to see what’s going to take place in D4 Season 10. Hopefully, we’ll get a good idea later today about exactly what’s going to go down. Here’s what we know about the upcoming preview.Instead of a Campfire Chat for Diablo 4 Season 10, fans will have to use DiscordAccording to Diablo 4 Community Manager PezRadar, there will not be a Season 10 Campfire Chat for the PTR. Between feedback from the playerbase, and internal discussions, there’s been a want to revamp how their livestreams are done.Then later, in a Blue Post on the forums, and in anticipation of the upcoming PTR for patch 2.4.0, several members of the team will be going live in the official Sanctuary Discord for Diablo 4, to talk Season 10. Aislyn Hall, Charles Dunn and Ben Fletcher will be in attendance, and will be hosted by Cliptis. This Sanctuary Sitdown will talk about what’s coming up in D4, on August 14, 2025, at 11 am PDT.It’s certainly an interesting change, because not everyone in the community is a part of the Discord. For those interested, the link to the Discord is here. If you aren’t a big Discord user, or don’t want to join just for that, we certainly understand. There will still be the full blog and notes going up afterwards, so the information will still be out there.While this change is not an exciting one, it does sound temporary, which is a positive. I’m still very excited for Season 10, and looking forward to what comes next. The Sanctuary Sitdown sounds like it will contain all the pertinent information about balance changes, new items, and powers, like the previous Campfire Chats.Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and featuresDiablo 4 general manager departs Blizzard after 5 years, leaving behind a mixed legacy7 Easter eggs you may have missed in Diablo 45 Off-meta builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 9