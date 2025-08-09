  • home icon
Diablo 4 general manager departs Blizzard after 5 years, leaving behind mixed legacy

By Jason Parker
Modified Aug 09, 2025 08:40 GMT
Diablo 4 general manager
After 5 years, Rod Fergusson, General Manager of Diablo 4 has moved on (Image via RodFergusson/BlueSky)

Diablo 4’s Rod Fergusson (General Manager) announced on August 8, 2025, that he was going to be leaving Blizzard, after five years. Between his time at Blizzard and Microsoft, he worked on a wealth of familiar titles, most recently Diablo 4. Depending on who you talk to, his name is a blessing or a curse, though. His work credits include Diablo 2: Resurrected, Diablo Immortal, and D4 (and the Vessel of Hatred expansion).

There are some that appreciate his work, noting that games are made by more than just one person. Others instead choose to put all of the blame of the “current state of Diablo 4” solely at Rod Fergusson’s feet. Either way, he has officially announced his departure, with no indicator for what’s next.

Diablo 4’s general manager’s departure is a mixed bag to the community

Diablo 4 was far from Rod Fergusson’s first video game, nor is the Diablo franchise where he got his start. Known for working on BioShock Infinite, Infinity Blade, as well as Gears 5, he’s been in game development since 1996. From working on his own MUD in the 90s, the Gears franchise, Bulletstorm, and the Half-Life: Counter-Strike launch on Xbox, he’s got a real pedigree in shooter titles.

However, it’s that time in the world of shooters that perhaps gave Diablo fans the ammunition they were searching for. There have been many players who feel Rod Fergusson didn’t understand what made the Diablo franchise important, but it was clear in his communications with the fanbase that he did, and likely still does, have a love for the franchise.

Diablo 2: Resurrected after all, is incredible, other than the bizarre decision to remove LAN gameplay from the official release. No matter what’s said about him, no one can say he didn’t have a vision for where games he worked on should go, nor that he didn’t have a passion for them. Most of the games he has launched have been received well, except Diablo Immortal, where people look at the pay-to-win mechanics as a major negative.

While there are definitely fans of D4 that are delighted Rod Fergusson is leaving Blizzard behind, there are other fans that enjoy the game in the state it’s in, and appreciate the work he’s done. It will nonetheless be interesting to see where the game goes from here, and who will take his place at the helm of the franchise.

Personally, I’m in the camp of the players that have been enjoying D4 since the start. It’s far from a perfect game, but I’ve enjoyed playing it solo, and with friends over the last few years. I would like to see more variance in seasons, and less of the “live-service microtransactions”, or at least reasonably priced ones, but the moment-to-moment gameplay has been enjoyable for me as a player.

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Edited by Jason Parker
