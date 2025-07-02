Diablo 4 Season 9: New fastest way to level (Exp Orbs strat)

Diablo 4 Season 9 players have the fastest way to level up yet, thanks to the Exp Orbs strat. Whether you’re using the most overpowered build, or you’re playing something new and interesting this time around, you can very easily grind your way to level 60. I do recommend that before you start this, you complete a few of the seasonal quests as well. This will give you quick access to the type of gameplay you’re going to be grinding.

The fastest way to level in Diablo 4 Season 9 is hands-down going to be Nightmare Dungeons, and while we aren’t focusing on Horadric Strongrooms, if you find them, that’s even more exp, and reputation for your season grind. Here’s what you need to do to get the basic level grind out of the way.

How to level up fast in Diablo 4 Season 9 with Exp Orbs

The fastest way to level in Diablo 4 Season 9 is hands-down via Exp Orbs in Nightmare Dungeons. Specifically, you need the Forgotten Wisdom affix on your Dungeon Sigils, which you can see in the screenshot below. I recommend starting with the seasonal journey because it will give you dungeon sigils straight away, and it will put you closer to level 15. At that point, most activities can give you Sigil Powder, to make Nightmare Sigil keys.

Nightmare Dungeons are the best way to level, but ones with Forgotten Wisdom are the best (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can use those to keep grinding Nightmare Dungeons, in hopes of finding keys with Forgotten Wisdom on them. If you don’t want to do that, set your difficulty to Hard if you can handle it, and focus on grinding out a Whisper Bounty. I recommend a dungeon and some Helltide content, because it’s nice and simple.

Complete your Whisper Bounty but do not turn it in. Instead, grind Helltides until level 15, and then turn in the Whisper Bounty so you can get some Sigil Powder. You can also get them from Helltide Chests at this point.

From there, head to the Occultist and make a Nightmare Sigil, and hopefully, it will have Forgotten Wisdom on it. In general, Local Events, Elites, salvaging Sigils, opening Whisper Caches, and Tortured Gifts will give Sigil Powder once you hit level 15.

Forgotten Wisdom makes enemies drop Exp Orbs in Diablo 4 Season 9, making it the fastest way to level. I got extremely lucky and one of my season journey quests/Horadric Strongholds rewarded me with an Escalation Sigil that had Forgotten Wisdom on it. This allowed me to do an Escalating Nightmare, and while it was definitely difficult, the exp was well worth it.

If you're going to do Forgotten Wisdom dungeons, do not neglect those little golden orbs. That's free exp! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you just have regular Nightmare Dungeon Sigils, grind via the hardest difficulty you can easily manage to get as much exp as possible. If you have Forgotten Wisdom, drop it down to Normal. Even if you get less exp, you get it faster because you clear the dungeon faster.

Always keep a potion on, until you hit level 45, and then you should start making incense. If you still have Forgotten Wisdom Sigils, keep doing those until 60, but if not, grinding through some Strongholds is a quick way to wrap up. This is easily the fastest way to level up in Diablo 4 Season 9, thanks to Exp Orbs.

