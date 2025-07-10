4 Previously ignored builds that became meta in Diablo 4 Season 9

Occasionally, forgotten/ignored Diablo 4 builds become meta again, and Season 9 is certainly no exception. A few builds either didn’t exist as we know them, or simply weren’t worth playing, and all of a sudden, now they’re en vogue! I’m always a fan of seeing either new, or forgotten ways to play a class come back and become popular. I didn’t want to target builds that were A-Tier, because those aren’t “forgotten”.
These are builds that either didn’t exist/weren’t used/not considered viable, but feel so much better for one reason or another in the current meta. Diablo 4 Season 9 has been a fascinating season, and we have quite a few builds that were otherwise ignored, but are back now.
Previously ignored builds that came back in Diablo 4 Season 9’s meta
1) Pulverize Druid
A combination of the Horadric Spells, and the new Rotting Lightbringer Unique give Pulverize Druid incredible new life in Diablo 4 Season 9. A B-Tier at best build, suddenly it’s a wildly powerful build, where you just need one button to smash through even the highest levels of The Pit.
When you combine the Rotting Lightbringer’s ability to create pools of poison with Pulverize, with the additional poison power of the Horadric Infusion, enemies wither away and die under the might of the Druid. It takes some work, and can require some resource management, but it’s certainly worth playing.
2) Shadowblight Necromancer
No matter how many times Diablo 4 nerfs Soulrift, it finds a way back into the spotlight. I don’t recall Shadowblight builds really being that popular, especially when you compare it to the sheer dominance that Blood Wave had (and still, somehow still has). Changes to Shadowblight made it once again a powerful option, if you have all the right tools.
With Ebonpeircer, alongside the Shadow Infusion, and a few other Uniques, this build can be absolutely bonkers. You trigger so many instances of free shadow damage, and so much Blight. I’m a huge fan of this build, and if it weren’t for the fact that I’m running Hand of Naz Mendeln Necro, I’d probably be playing this instead.
3) Hydra Sorcerer
You could play a Hydra Sorcerer in Diablo 4 before Season 9, but why would you? There were literal dozens of builds that were better, stronger, faster. Now, thanks to a new Unique (Ophidian Iris), and the Horadric Spell combos, Hydra Sorcerer is easily the most overpowered build in the game right now.
It can also take advantage of the Infinite damage trick for Sorcerers, though I expect that to be patched any day now. Instead of having tons of heads for a Hydra, you just get a bigger and bigger one, like some kind of horrifying Kaiju. It’s amazing fun, this build.
4) Thorns Barbarian
That’s right, Thorns is back! My favorite way to play Barbarian is a playable, viable build again! Rise up, Razorplate owners! I think a large part of it comes down to the Jagged Bramble Arcana. It gives you LuckY Hit: Damage from your Catalyst has up to a 50% chance to deal 300% of your Thorns damage.
That is a gigantic burst of damage. This, combined with Vulnerable, and the Disintegrate Catalyst, you can shred groups of enemies without much effort. However, it does need some major Mythics (Doombringer, Harlequin’s Crest) to get the most out of it, alongside of course, the Unique Razorplate. It’s not as great at bossing, but is a speed farming machine.
