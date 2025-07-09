Diablo 4: New Infinite damage sorcerer trick, explained

A few enterprising Diablo 4 players have found some Infinite damage tricks for Sorcerer, taking advantage of some bugged interactions. Some of them are harder than others, but content creator Mekuna revealed one that’s remarkably easy and allows you to clear Pit 150 as a Sorcerer with almost no effort.

Ad

The best part about this particular setup is that it doesn’t require any fancy gear or any specific Masterwork tempering. All you need to do is be level 60, have access to a specific Key Passive, and have a little bit of patience when going through portals. Here’s how Diablo 4’s current Infinite damage Sorcerer trick works.

Note: This infinite damage trick takes advantage of bugs and is very likely to get patched. Enjoy it while you can!

Ad

Trending

How the Infinite damage Sorcerer trick works in Diablo 4 Season 9

If you want Infinite damage as a Sorcerer in Diablo 4 Season 9, you at least need to have the Horadric Spell Infusions from the Season 9 story and access to the Enlightenment Key Passive. Enlightenment is triggered by repeatedly casting spells of different element types. When it kicks off, you gain +Damage, Mana Regeneration, and Attack Speed.

Ad

Some have said you need to use Burning Embers Infusion, but Mekuna showed that using the Lightning Infusion, Thunderous Particle, also works.

With zero effort, you can hit as hard as you'd like, making The Pit 150 a complete joke (Image via Blizzard Entertainment || YouTube@SliverOfTime)

Here are the steps:

Ad

Equip Burning Ember or Thunderous Particle Infusion.

Make certain you have the Elementalist Key Passive unlocked and slotted into your talent tree.

Enter The Pit at whichever level.

Ignore enemy packs and run straight to the portal.

Get 100 stacks of Enlightened.

Enter the portal.

When it wears off, get Enlightenment again and re-enter the portal.

Rinse and repeat until the desired number has been hit.

Slaughter The Pit easily.

For some reason, Enlightenment works weirdly with these Infusions, and if you enter a portal with Enlightenment, the damage boosts you receive remain active. This way, you can keep hopping through portals to deal as much damage as you want, easily achieving infinite damage after a few portal skips on a Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

Ad

However, and I cannot stress enough — do not enter a portal without Enlightenment active. Otherwise, you’ll mess it up.

That’s it! That’s all there is to this trick. You don’t have to have a completely loaded-out Hydra Sorc, which is easily one of the best builds in the game right now. I imagine you could use this in other situations that involve portals, but The Pit is the easiest one.

Ad

If you’re looking to hit Pit Level 150 and also potentially farm up some amazing Uniques/Mythic Uniques, this is the way to do it. However, we cannot guarantee this will remain in the game for long, so please be aware of that.

This definitely doesn't belong in the game, but as long as it's here, players may as well be aware that it exists. I don't think it's going to create a crazy rush of Sorcerers because this could get patched out within the next day or so.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More