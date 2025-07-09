Diablo 4: New Infinite damage sorcerer trick, explained

A few enterprising Diablo 4 players have found some Infinite damage tricks for Sorcerer, taking advantage of some bugged interactions. Some of them are harder than others, but content creator Mekuna revealed one that’s remarkably easy and allows you to clear Pit 150 as a Sorcerer with almost no effort.
The best part about this particular setup is that it doesn’t require any fancy gear or any specific Masterwork tempering. All you need to do is be level 60, have access to a specific Key Passive, and have a little bit of patience when going through portals. Here’s how Diablo 4’s current Infinite damage Sorcerer trick works.
Note: This infinite damage trick takes advantage of bugs and is very likely to get patched. Enjoy it while you can!
How the Infinite damage Sorcerer trick works in Diablo 4 Season 9
If you want Infinite damage as a Sorcerer in Diablo 4 Season 9, you at least need to have the Horadric Spell Infusions from the Season 9 story and access to the Enlightenment Key Passive. Enlightenment is triggered by repeatedly casting spells of different element types. When it kicks off, you gain +Damage, Mana Regeneration, and Attack Speed.
Some have said you need to use Burning Embers Infusion, but Mekuna showed that using the Lightning Infusion, Thunderous Particle, also works.
Here are the steps:
- Equip Burning Ember or Thunderous Particle Infusion.
- Make certain you have the Elementalist Key Passive unlocked and slotted into your talent tree.
- Enter The Pit at whichever level.
- Ignore enemy packs and run straight to the portal.
- Get 100 stacks of Enlightened.
- Enter the portal.
- When it wears off, get Enlightenment again and re-enter the portal.
- Rinse and repeat until the desired number has been hit.
- Slaughter The Pit easily.
For some reason, Enlightenment works weirdly with these Infusions, and if you enter a portal with Enlightenment, the damage boosts you receive remain active. This way, you can keep hopping through portals to deal as much damage as you want, easily achieving infinite damage after a few portal skips on a Sorcerer in Diablo 4.
However, and I cannot stress enough — do not enter a portal without Enlightenment active. Otherwise, you’ll mess it up.
That’s it! That’s all there is to this trick. You don’t have to have a completely loaded-out Hydra Sorc, which is easily one of the best builds in the game right now. I imagine you could use this in other situations that involve portals, but The Pit is the easiest one.
If you’re looking to hit Pit Level 150 and also potentially farm up some amazing Uniques/Mythic Uniques, this is the way to do it. However, we cannot guarantee this will remain in the game for long, so please be aware of that.
This definitely doesn't belong in the game, but as long as it's here, players may as well be aware that it exists. I don't think it's going to create a crazy rush of Sorcerers because this could get patched out within the next day or so.
