7 Easter Eggs you may have missed in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has some fantastic Easter Eggs for fans of the entire franchise. Whether it’s familiar foes, or allies that have made their way to this part of Sanctuary, it’s always interesting to hunt down and see these things in game. There are some rather obvious ones, like Andariel and Duriel showing up again as major bosses, and some others, that tease content that may or may not ever show up in the game.

Ad

Long-time fans of the Diablo franchise have plenty of cool little secrets and Easter Eggs they can hunt down in the game. Most of them are about the Blizzard Entertainment franchise, but one in particular is reminiscent of one of my favorite horror films from the late 80s.

Fantastic Easter Eggs hidden in Diablo 4

1) The Return of Lyndon the Scoundrel

Well off the beaten path in Diablo 4, you could very easily miss this Easter Egg: The return of Lyndon the Scoundrel! He was one of your companions in D3; arrogant, snarky, and quick with a crossbow, he’s still lurking in Blizzard’s latest game, but he’s easily missed. You need to complete at least one of the side quests in Hawezar’s Backwater area. I completed Dead in the Water to make him appear.

Ad

Trending

Remember this scoundrel from D3? He's really come up in the world (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This will unlock a Diablo 4 quest chain where Lyndon the Scoundrel asks for your aid, unlocking the side quest The Greater Good. Simply completing the previous quest and returning to this town had an NPC state The Boss (Lyndon) wanted to see you, and get your help. It’s just nice to see a familiar face in Sanctuary.

Ad

2) References to the Hellraiser franchise

If a film series ever belonged in this universe, it's Hellraiser (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Unyielding Flesh side quest in Diablo 4 is also home to an Easter Egg, referencing a film franchise that wouldn’t be out of place in this universe/setting: Hellraiser! This is a quest I actually completed in my first playthrough, but it didn’t dawn on me how much this was Hellraiser-esque.

Ad

All it’s missing is the cube (Lament Configuration). A man has gone missing, a woman’s husband, and it’s up to you to find him. When you do locate him nearby, he’s connected to a series of barbed hooks and chains, and, well, missing his skin. There’s even a mention of the “such sights” quote that the film made famous:

“No tears, please. It’s a waste of good suffering. We have such sights to show you!”

Ad

3) References to the "Cow Level"

I still don't believe D4 has a cow level (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The original Cow Level was in Diablo 2, and ever since, there is always the insistence that “there is no cow level” in subsequent games. It’s been re-used in Diablo 3, and despite what Blizzard insists, there have been several teases of a “Cow Level” in Diablo 4, even though nobody has conclusively found it yet.

Ad

It’s become a meme, but there are so many little references to the Cow Level in D4, but many feel it all begins in Ked Bardu with the Oxen God of the East. There are so many ridiculous things connected to this rumor, like having to kill 666 cows, three times, to get the three relics you need. People have even come up with efficient cow killing routes. Again, nobody has found it yet, but it’s still such a fascinating Easter Egg.

Ad

4) The origins of the Alcarnus Stronghold

Instead of a Witch, they would receive a Mad Doctor! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alcarnus is an ancient town, and existed in the time of Diablo 3 as well. In fact, the player went there in search of Maghda, one of the in-game bosses. You’ll find Alcarnus in Kehjistan, and it even references the witch Maghda herself in the boss room, “The Witch’s Lair”.

Ad

Once again, home to cruel, unpleasant experiments and magic, Rashta, a surgeon calls this town home in Diablo 4. Her experiments to free the town of a plague afflicting it led to some unnatural and horrific things going on here. The player (The Wanderer) ultimately defeats Rashta, if they come to the Alcarnus Stronghold.

5) Meshif returns from Diablo 2

Once again, Meshif ferries us somewhere we need to go. Sadly, he won't walk away from it all (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the more fascinating Easter Eggs for Diablo 4 is the appearance of Meshif! It’s through Meshif’s actions that we get to Kurast from Lut Gholein in Diablo 2, so it was fascinating to see him show back up. However, his appearance in the game is brief, and it does lead to players having a memento of his: Meshif’s sword.

Ad

Once again showing up for Act 3, Meshif helps Lorath cross the sandstorm to the Outer Gardens, with a goal of finding Elias. Unfortunately, Meshif doesn’t survive the terrible events of the desert.

6) The Butcher goes back a long way

This aggressive foe only seems to show up when he's least wanted (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Butcher is one of the Diablo franchise’s first bosses, all the way back in Diablo 1. Aggressive and violent, he would reappear as a boss in Diablo 3. Now, in Diablo 4, he shows up pretty much anytime he wants to.

Ad

The Butcher shows up as a random boss throughout Dungeons/Nightmare Dungeons, and Helltides. Success means you may claim The Butcher’s Cleaver unique, but he’s not an easy battle. The Butcher has no aggro table, so even as a Necromancer, you may still find yourself dodging and running away, if he decides to ignore your minions.

7) Shame of the Crane Tribe

You can find the buggy Crane Tribe here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You could very easily miss the appearance of the Crane Tribe of Barbarians in Diablo 4. They have a small hold, at the Crane Tribe Hutmoot. You can undertake a few side quests here, including one that’s likely still bugged: Raising Spears. The Crane Tribe Barbarians date all the way back to Diablo 2, though.

Ad

D2 fans may remember Nilathak, an elder of the Barbarian tribes that had special necromantic powers. Instead of helping his people, he sold them out to Baal, and this betrayal was never forgiven. Now, the Crane Tribe, of which he was a part of, is in this tiny area, dealing with cannibals and other threats, isolated from their own people.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More