Diablo 4: Raising Spears quest walkthrough

Diablo 4 is home to a huge assortment of quests, and one of these is the side quest Raising Spears. This is a quest you could easily miss, if you don’t pay attention to those blue exclamation marks dotting the landscape of Sanctuary. Making this quest more complicated to find, you’ll have to complete another quest first, Consumed by Pride. It’s short, impactful, and tells the story of some Crane Tribe Barbarians that have perhaps strayed from the path.

Unlike some other quests like Wisdom’s Chosen, which are easy to find, Raising Spears is one you could quite easily never experience in Diablo 4. If you’re looking to grind up some easy exp, find a cool story in the world of Sanctuary, or are simply looking to increase your Renown, here’s what you need to know about Raising Spears.

Note: As of July 2025, Raising Spears is still a bugged quest, so it may not work for you.

How to complete Raising Spears quest in Diablo 4

Steps to complete Raising Spears

Complete Consumed by Pride in Crane Tribe Hutmoot.

Speak with Ealda.

Collect Blood-etched Spears from Champion’s Demise with Ealda.

Diablo 4's Raising Spears quest comes as a result of completing a side quest in this area, north of Jirandai (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most important step is that you need to complete Consumed by Pride, before you can tackle Raising Spears in Diablo 4. You can find it in the screenshot above, by speaking to Ealda. You’ll be sent south to find some Barbarians, and upon completing this, you’ll automatically receive Raising Spears. The fastest way to get to the Crane Tribe Hutmoot to start these quests is by using the Jirandai Waypoint, and riding north to the spot on the map indicated above.

The first step is to Speak with Ealda, and learn more about the situation the Crane Tribe are currently facing. The Crane Tribe are dealing with cannibals, and to sort this out, Ealda wishes to head with them to Champion’s Demise and collect 8 Blood-etched spears.

If the game isn’t bugged, it’s incredibly easy to find these spears. Just head west when you walk into the dungeon, and Ealda will start a brief monologue. The first spears are found where the Stone Pedestals are located.

If the quest works as intended, there will be spears in this area, and to the area south of here, that you can interact with (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/YouTube@WoWQuests)

You can just click on them, and loot them. You can find the rest of the spears scattered throughout the early parts of the dungeon. Just look for the Blue Quest item, or the spears that glint when you hover over them.

Diablo 4's Raising Spears side quest remains bugged

Unfortunately, we’ve tried this quest on both the Eternal and Season 9 servers, and it simply does not wish to work for us. However, I do know it worked in the past. Picking up all eight spears will automatically complete the quest.

We tried everything to get this quest to work on both the Eternal Servers and Seasonal Servers, including rolling a level one and riding them to the area to take part in the quest itself. The last time it appeared to work was anywhere from 10 months to two years ago.

Everything in the quest works fine, until you enter the dungeon. At that point, even though Ealda will talk about the quest, and the importance of the spears themselves, the locations will not trigger for you to interact with. For what it's worth, it's a great dungeon to grind exp in, but if you want to complete D4's Raising Spears, you're going to have to wait a bit longer, I'm afraid.

