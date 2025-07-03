Diablo 4: Wisdom's Chosen guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4 Season 9’s Wisdom’s Chosen quest has been met with a pretty large amount of frustration by players. Many are saying it’s bugged, but they also said that about a later quest in the season. However, I don’t think the problem is that it’s bugged; at least, there was no issue when I completed it. I’ll show you exactly how I completed this seasonal quest, so hopefully you will not have the same problem others have.
The thing about some of these Diablo 4 Season 9 quests, whether it’s Wisdom’s Chosen or The Kin of Cain which shows up later, there are multiple things players can click on. Simply clicking one and not trying the other is what messed me up in The Kin of Cain, for example. If you’re struggling, here’s what you need to know.
How to complete Diablo 4 Season 9’s Wisdom’s Chosen quest
Steps to complete Wisdom’s Chosen
- Explore Eldhaime Keep
- Find the relic within Broken Bulwark
- Speak with Bryona
- Speak with the Villager about Relics
- Find the secrets within Calibel’s Mine
- Explore Kor Valar
- Place the Relics
Step one of Diablo 4 Season 9’s Wisdom’s Chosen quest is to head to Eldhaim Keep, near Firebreak Manor. Head up the stairs upon arriving, and interact with the Note in Donan’s Hand. This will lead you to the Broken Bulwark dungeon, but not before likely having to kill a group of demons. You won’t be tackling Nightmare Dungeons like in The Truths That Lie Within, so you don’t stress if you aren’t running the most overpowered build.
You’ll treat the Broken Bulwark dungeon like you normally would in Diablo 4 Season 9. Complete the normal steps, like Search the Slain Knights for the Keep Key, until you can move forward into the next section of the map. Then, use the Keep Key to open the Door. This lets you into the next area, where you’d travel to the Desecrated Great Hall.
The dungeon’s pretty linear, so just follow the path, and slaughter the ghosts and other miscreants that fill it. You’ll find the relic for the Wisdom’s Chosen quest in Diablo 4 Season 9 right before the boss room. This means you’ll probably want to take the time to collect Animus from Animus Carriers, for exp if nothing else.
If you’re looking at the blocked doorway to the boss room, the Relic is on the western/left path. Look at the screenshot above to see exactly where it is. You’ll head into the little room in that screenshot. You’ll see a Bloody Pile that has a name, and a Slain Knight, who’s body gleams when you look at it. Interact with the Slain Knight, and they will drop the Shattered Gravestone.
Head back to Cerrigar and speak to Bryona and then place the Relic in its spot in the room. The next step is to Speak with the Villager about the relics. Leave the house, head down the steps and around the corner to find Terra. Speak to them to get the next destination, Calibel’s Mine.
Head to the map marker for the next part of Wisdom’s Chosen in Diablo 4 Season 9. You will need to kill Killian to get the Ancient Miner’s Key, and then use it to open up the Unstable Tunnels. Complete the rest of the dungeon as normal, to get the Bandit’s Scrawl item. This will lead you to Kor Valar.
This could be another part that trips up players, trying to find the secret in Kor Valar. You want to head to the location in the screenshot above, and interact with the Bandit’s Corpse to get the Horadric Shield quest item.
Interacting with the Horadric Journal is nice, but it doesn’t give you the quest item. Then, all you have to do is place the Relics back in Cerrigar, and Wisdom’s Chosen will be complete in Diablo 4 Season 9. This will also immediately give you the next quest, The Priestess Horadrim.
