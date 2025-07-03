Diablo 4: Wisdom's Chosen guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4 Season 9’s Wisdom’s Chosen quest has been met with a pretty large amount of frustration by players. Many are saying it’s bugged, but they also said that about a later quest in the season. However, I don’t think the problem is that it’s bugged; at least, there was no issue when I completed it. I’ll show you exactly how I completed this seasonal quest, so hopefully you will not have the same problem others have.

Ad

The thing about some of these Diablo 4 Season 9 quests, whether it’s Wisdom’s Chosen or The Kin of Cain which shows up later, there are multiple things players can click on. Simply clicking one and not trying the other is what messed me up in The Kin of Cain, for example. If you’re struggling, here’s what you need to know.

How to complete Diablo 4 Season 9’s Wisdom’s Chosen quest

Steps to complete Wisdom’s Chosen

Ad

Trending

Explore Eldhaime Keep

Find the relic within Broken Bulwark

Speak with Bryona

Speak with the Villager about Relics

Find the secrets within Calibel’s Mine

Explore Kor Valar

Place the Relics

From here, just head to the Broken Bulwark and start clearing (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Step one of Diablo 4 Season 9’s Wisdom’s Chosen quest is to head to Eldhaim Keep, near Firebreak Manor. Head up the stairs upon arriving, and interact with the Note in Donan’s Hand. This will lead you to the Broken Bulwark dungeon, but not before likely having to kill a group of demons. You won’t be tackling Nightmare Dungeons like in The Truths That Lie Within, so you don’t stress if you aren’t running the most overpowered build.

Ad

You’ll treat the Broken Bulwark dungeon like you normally would in Diablo 4 Season 9. Complete the normal steps, like Search the Slain Knights for the Keep Key, until you can move forward into the next section of the map. Then, use the Keep Key to open the Door. This lets you into the next area, where you’d travel to the Desecrated Great Hall.

The dungeon’s pretty linear, so just follow the path, and slaughter the ghosts and other miscreants that fill it. You’ll find the relic for the Wisdom’s Chosen quest in Diablo 4 Season 9 right before the boss room. This means you’ll probably want to take the time to collect Animus from Animus Carriers, for exp if nothing else.

Ad

Just walk in here, interact with the corpse, and you'll get the item (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you’re looking at the blocked doorway to the boss room, the Relic is on the western/left path. Look at the screenshot above to see exactly where it is. You’ll head into the little room in that screenshot. You’ll see a Bloody Pile that has a name, and a Slain Knight, who’s body gleams when you look at it. Interact with the Slain Knight, and they will drop the Shattered Gravestone.

Ad

Head back to Cerrigar and speak to Bryona and then place the Relic in its spot in the room. The next step is to Speak with the Villager about the relics. Leave the house, head down the steps and around the corner to find Terra. Speak to them to get the next destination, Calibel’s Mine.

Here's where to find the second relic (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Head to the map marker for the next part of Wisdom’s Chosen in Diablo 4 Season 9. You will need to kill Killian to get the Ancient Miner’s Key, and then use it to open up the Unstable Tunnels. Complete the rest of the dungeon as normal, to get the Bandit’s Scrawl item. This will lead you to Kor Valar.

Ad

This could be another part that trips up players, trying to find the secret in Kor Valar. You want to head to the location in the screenshot above, and interact with the Bandit’s Corpse to get the Horadric Shield quest item.

Interacting with the Horadric Journal is nice, but it doesn’t give you the quest item. Then, all you have to do is place the Relics back in Cerrigar, and Wisdom’s Chosen will be complete in Diablo 4 Season 9. This will also immediately give you the next quest, The Priestess Horadrim.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More