Diablo 4: Bearing the Weight of Ghosts guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4 Season 9 has begun, and that means it’s time to tackle new quests like Bearing the Weight of Ghosts. This quest is the second mainline quest, and the third overall quest you’ll pick up during the Sins of the Horadrim Season. This should automatically trigger after completing The Truth That Lies Within, unless you didn’t get enough reputation to reach the next level with this season’s faction.

You’ve already done at least one Horadric Strongroom by now, so it won’t be anything new, except it does appear that Agony, the boss, can do a bit more this time. That makes this run more serious than the introduction run. Here’s how to complete Bearing the Weight of Ghosts in Diablo 4 Season 9.

How to complete Bearing the Weight of Ghosts in Diablo 4 Season 9

Steps to completing the Weight of Ghosts

Complete a Horadric Strongroom in a Nightmare Dungeon and claim the Blood Relic

Speak to Bryona in Cerrigar

In my experience for Diablo 4 Season 9, completing The Weight of Ghosts could be done as soon as I finished The Truth That Lies Within. I had done enough rep grinding for the next quest to automatically be available. You can check by opening your map, and either pressing left on the D-Pad or the Q button, to see if the quest is there. You can also check in Cerrigar to see if the quest is available, but it should automatically appear in your list.

The first step of a Horadric Strongroom is to invoke a statue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All you have to do is complete a Horadric Strongroom in a Nightmare Dungeon and claim the Blood Relic. That’s why I suggested that you could use the Nightmare Dungeon you were working on during The Truth That Lies Within. As long as you didn’t enter the Horadric Strongroom, you can just use that one. Otherwise, you need to enter a fresh Nightmare Dungeon, and find a new Horadric Strongroom.

Thankfully, simply completing Nightmare Dungeons offers dungeon sigils with the guaranteed Horadric Strongroom affix at a pretty common level. I’ve received one almost every single time so far, with a few exceptions.

Just explore a Nightmare Dungeon until you find the Strongroom, and complete it. You don’t have to max out the meter, but you do need to clear the Strongroom until you find and overcome the boss to complete Diablo 4's Bearing the Weight of Ghosts.

You're under a timer, so the faster you can move and kill, the better (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I recommend kiting enemies to the various Shrines and Pillar Rituals inside this area, so you can get the most out of the buffs you pick up. The faster you move and kill the better, so at this point, I tend to pick up any buff at the start that gives me a bit more movement speed if it's available. That will ultimately fill the meter faster as long as you’re fast at eliminating groups of enemies.

Once the time is up, Agony will show up as the boss. They can fire off fiery AOEs that also shoot fireballs in all directions, as a primary attack. Standing in these also inflicts poison. At around 25% Hp, the boss will vanish and you’ll have to defeat some extra mobs before it respawns. When the boss is dead, loot them, open the chest, get your Blood Relic, and speak to Bryona in Cerrigar when you’re ready.

Now Agony can leave the fight and be untargetable, but you may be able to DPS past this check (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I recommend finishing the current Nightmare Dungeon if you haven’t yet, to claim your rewards from that. This will complete Bearing the Weight of Ghosts in Diablo 4, and likely put you back on The Truth That Lies Within, unless you have enough rep to do the next quest, Keepers of the Glen.

