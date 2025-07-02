  • home icon
  • Diablo 4: Keepers of the Glen guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4: Keepers of the Glen guide (Season 9)

By Jason Parker
Modified Jul 02, 2025 07:55 GMT
Diablo 4 Keepers of the Glen Season guide Season 9
Keepers of the Glen is one of the mainline quests for Diablo 4 Season 9; here's how to complete it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Season 9 offers players Keepers of the Glen after completing Bearing the Weight of Ghosts, and then taking part in another potential grind quest: The Truths That Lie Within. Once you’ve reached Tier 3 of the reputation grind for this season, the quest for Keepers of the Glen should automatically populate in your quest list. You will however, also likely have to manually track it, by opening up your quest list.

This is another fairly simple season quest for Diablo 4 Season 9, and Keepers of the Glen will see you heading into one of the many Nightmare Dungeons the game offers. It’s likely that if you grinded hard enough through the previous Nightmare Dungeon and Horadric Stronghold, this quest will be available to you very quickly. Here’s how you can easily wrap it up.

How to complete Keepers of the Glen in Diablo 4 Season 9

Steps to complete Keepers of the Glen

  • Speak to Bryona in Cerrigar
  • Use a Nightmare Sigil to find a Strongroom
  • Retrieve a Blood Relic from a Strongroom
These are the kinds of Nightmare Sigils you want to use - they guarantee a Strongroom somewhere in the dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
These are the kinds of Nightmare Sigils you want to use - they guarantee a Strongroom somewhere in the dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Keepers of the Glen is the next major quest for Diablo 4 Season 9, after Bearing the Weight of Ghosts. Once again, you’re going to be heading into a Nightmare Dungeon, to clear a Horadric Strongroom, after you speak to Bryona in Cerrigar. Technically, you don’t need to even complete the Nightmare Dungeons, only beat the Horadric Strongroom and leave.

I don’t recommend this at all. Completing Nightmare Dungeons grants you a free sigil, and the odds of you getting one that guarantee you have a Horadric Strongroom within are good. If you don’t have one of these Nightmare Sigils, just grind through Nightmare Dungeons until you find one.

In fact, every Nightmare Dungeon I completed except perhaps one gave me one of these Nightmare Sigils, seen above. All you have to do is to pick a Nightmare Sigil, open it, and find the Horadric Strongroom within.

Just move fast, and strike hard! No mercy for the demons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Just move fast, and strike hard! No mercy for the demons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like last time, you’ll need to quickly move between the various Altars and Shrines, killing as many enemies as possible. When the timer runs out in the Horadric Strongroom, you’ll have a boss to fight, but this time, it’s Pyroclast instead of Agony.

This was a really weak boss compared to Agony, so it’s likely the next time you face him, he’ll be stronger. His only real attack of note was to drop fiery AOEs from the sky on you, which are easily avoided.

Just pummel this boss, loot them, and open the chest for the next step of Keepers of the Glen in Diablo 4. Once you have the Blood Relic from the chest, leave the Horadric Strongroom, and complete the Nightmare Dungeon if you haven’t yet. You can always come back to the Strongroom and do it after you beat the Nightmare Dungeon. It all depends on your preference.

Honestly, I killed Pyroclast before I even realized he was a boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Honestly, I killed Pyroclast before I even realized he was a boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, before you go, you can get some more lore about the season, if you wait and listen to what Astaroth whispers to you. Simply claiming the Blood Relic should be enough to satisfy this quest. You’ll then have to do another grind quest to farm Horadric Knowledge, until the next quest is available, To Walk Where Spirits Tread.

Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

