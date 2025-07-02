Diablo 4: Keepers of the Glen guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4 Season 9 offers players Keepers of the Glen after completing Bearing the Weight of Ghosts, and then taking part in another potential grind quest: The Truths That Lie Within. Once you’ve reached Tier 3 of the reputation grind for this season, the quest for Keepers of the Glen should automatically populate in your quest list. You will however, also likely have to manually track it, by opening up your quest list.
This is another fairly simple season quest for Diablo 4 Season 9, and Keepers of the Glen will see you heading into one of the many Nightmare Dungeons the game offers. It’s likely that if you grinded hard enough through the previous Nightmare Dungeon and Horadric Stronghold, this quest will be available to you very quickly. Here’s how you can easily wrap it up.
How to complete Keepers of the Glen in Diablo 4 Season 9
Steps to complete Keepers of the Glen
- Speak to Bryona in Cerrigar
- Use a Nightmare Sigil to find a Strongroom
- Retrieve a Blood Relic from a Strongroom
Keepers of the Glen is the next major quest for Diablo 4 Season 9, after Bearing the Weight of Ghosts. Once again, you’re going to be heading into a Nightmare Dungeon, to clear a Horadric Strongroom, after you speak to Bryona in Cerrigar. Technically, you don’t need to even complete the Nightmare Dungeons, only beat the Horadric Strongroom and leave.
I don’t recommend this at all. Completing Nightmare Dungeons grants you a free sigil, and the odds of you getting one that guarantee you have a Horadric Strongroom within are good. If you don’t have one of these Nightmare Sigils, just grind through Nightmare Dungeons until you find one.
In fact, every Nightmare Dungeon I completed except perhaps one gave me one of these Nightmare Sigils, seen above. All you have to do is to pick a Nightmare Sigil, open it, and find the Horadric Strongroom within.
Like last time, you’ll need to quickly move between the various Altars and Shrines, killing as many enemies as possible. When the timer runs out in the Horadric Strongroom, you’ll have a boss to fight, but this time, it’s Pyroclast instead of Agony.
This was a really weak boss compared to Agony, so it’s likely the next time you face him, he’ll be stronger. His only real attack of note was to drop fiery AOEs from the sky on you, which are easily avoided.
Just pummel this boss, loot them, and open the chest for the next step of Keepers of the Glen in Diablo 4. Once you have the Blood Relic from the chest, leave the Horadric Strongroom, and complete the Nightmare Dungeon if you haven’t yet. You can always come back to the Strongroom and do it after you beat the Nightmare Dungeon. It all depends on your preference.
However, before you go, you can get some more lore about the season, if you wait and listen to what Astaroth whispers to you. Simply claiming the Blood Relic should be enough to satisfy this quest. You’ll then have to do another grind quest to farm Horadric Knowledge, until the next quest is available, To Walk Where Spirits Tread.
