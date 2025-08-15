Is Diablo 4 Season 10 the next "Loot Reborn"? Major item changes incoming

Diablo 4 Season 10 is confirming some pretty important item changes going forward, and the hope is that this trend will continue far beyond the season itself. The developers revealed this during the Discord preview that they are targeting things like Unique drop percentages, useless items at certain difficulties, and items that drop in particular locations only.

The idea sounds like that they’re going to make loot more worthwhile with these item changes in Diablo 4 Season 10. This isn’t even including the new content for the season, the Chaos Armor, which also sounds quite exciting. Here’s what we know going into the next season.

Is Diablo 4 Season 10 the return of “Loot Reborn” with these item changes?

Diablo 4’s Loot Reborn season was one of its best, giving players access to tons of power, and with these item changes and the seasonal updates, Season 10 could be looking at a similar level of popularity. The developers are making some incredibly important changes that are going to make all difficulties feel better, not just Torment.

Not having to grind Infernal Hordes for items like Shard of Verathiel is going to be a real boon to some players (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the most important changes is that the chance for Unique items to drop on all difficulties will be increased. If you’re an active Diablo player, you know how infuriating it can be to farm that one specific item for your build, like the Hand of Naz, for example. If they’re making the drop chances better all around, it’s going to be easier to get builds going, in theory.

In addition, Whisper Caches will no longer drop Magic and Rare items on Torment difficulty. I don’t ever want to see Magic/Rare items in Torment; by that point in the game, you haven’t equipped one of those in days, if not weeks. Honestly, Magic/Rare items aren’t used after the first probably 20 or so levels anyway.

In addition, Diablo 4 Season 10’s item changes will increase reward quality in Helltides for Torment difficulties. This is just nice to see, and could see more people grinding through Helltides. There’s one more change that I think is great to see, and that’s Unique items and Legendary aspects that were primarily found in Infernal Hordes have been moved to the general pool, and the Unique items have been added to Lair Bosses’ unique pools.

Being forced to do Infernal Hordes over and over, just for one item or Legendary Aspect was a miserable experience; take it from me. I like Infernal Hordes, though - I just don’t like to be forced to do it so my build can actually function as intended. This is a fantastic change, and is going to make finding the gear you need at least a bit easier. I’m a huge fan of this change.

