How to get The Hand of Naz in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

Diablo 4 Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim succeeded in making the Summon Necromancers more powerful by adding The Hand of Naz unique gloves to its roster. Necromancers are not only super fun to play, but they also deliver powerful attacks using skeleton warriors, golems, and skeletal mage summons. The Hand of Naz unique item further empowers the summoned creatures, allowing Necromancers to deal tremendous amounts of damage in Diablo 4 Season 9.

In this guide, we will break down how The Hand of Naz works and detail where and how to get it in Season 9 of Diablo 4.

What is The Hand of Naz?

The stats on The Hand of Naz are completely designed to empower your Skeletal Mages (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Hand of Naz is a pair of unique gloves designed specifically for the Necromancer Class in Diablo 4. If you are planning on going the Summoner Necromancer route in Season 9, this is a fantastic way to change up the playstyle.

Stats and Unique Effects of The Hand of Naz

Stats:

+100.0% Skeleton Mage Damage

+15.0% Attack Speed

+457 Maximum Life

+4 to Skeletal Mage Mastery

Unique Effects:

Sacrificing both Skeletal Warriors and Golems grants an additional Skeletal Mage for each Minion sacrificed.

When a Skeletal Mage attacks enemies 25 times without dying, it upgrades to a Skeletal Arch-Mage.

Skeletal Arch-Mages teleport to safety when attacked and their attacks occasionally shatter on impact, dealing 100%[x] increased damage to the target and up to three additional targets.

While the Summoner Necromancer relies heavily on rotating the three types of summons, The Hand of Naz eliminates the Skeletal Warrior and Golem summons and buffs the Skeletal Mages. At a certain damage threshold, the Skeletal Mage is upgraded to an Arch-Mage, who now deals 100% multiplicative damage.

How to acquire The Hand of Naz in Diablo 4 Season 9

The Hand of Naz doesn't belong to any boss loot table, so it has to be acquired through continuous farming across every content in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dropped from random enemies and loot chests

Unlike most unique items in Diablo 4, The Hand of Naz doesn’t belong to any ladder or lair boss loot pool; the only way to acquire it is by exploring and hoping that it drops from an enemy. But if you want to get better loot and specifically ancestral legendaries, the best way is to explore and slay monsters on Torment 1 difficulty or higher.

Keep an eye out for loot chests while exploring Sanctuary; these might drop The Hand of Naz on higher difficulty.

Acquired from loot chests during world events

Random enemy drops are RNG-based, making drop rates extremely unpredictable. Look out for world events like the Helltides and Gathering Legions, as they drop better gear than regular monsters. You might have a better chance at getting The Hand of Naz drop from these events in Season 9.

Helltides occur every hour in Diablo 4 at random locations; find these locations and slay monsters to acquire Aberrant Cinders (Cinders), which can be used to open chests. These chests have a high probability of dropping ancestral and unique items.

Gathering legions takes place every 25 minutes in random places in Sanctuary. These Zone Events are time-restrained, so reaching them before the start time is key to participating in them. Completing these events gives you some of the best rewards in Diablo 4, which consist of legendary drops.

Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horadric Strongrooms are another great way to get access to a ton of legendary gear. Keep in mind these are difficult with weaves and waves of enemies to tackle, so come prepared.

World Bosses and Nightmare dungeons

Since The Hand of Naz unique gloves can drop from any source in Diablo 4, it can drop from random World Bosses and Nightmare Dungeons, which often drop multiple legendaries and other items. The higher the world's difficulty, the tougher the challenge and the better the rewards.

Bosses like Andariel (located in the Hanged Man’s Hall), Duriel (found within the Gaping Crevasse), and the Harbinger of Hatred (found in Nahantu’s Harbinger’s Den dungeon) have been dropping this item amongst all others. So target these bosses to farm for The Hand of Naz in Diablo 4 Season 9.

Gamble with Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosities

While exploring Sanctuary, you acquire Murmuring Obols (Obols) from various sources. You can use these Obols to gamble for gear and other items at the Purveyor of Curiosities at any major city in Diablo 4. Although the probability of getting the desired item is very low, this is a great way to spend any extra Obols you have in your stash.

Currently, The Hand of Naz is the most commonly used item among all Summoner Necromancer builds in Season 9 of Diablo 4. So if you want to get your hands on this item, farming in Nightmare dungeons and hourly world events is the right way.

