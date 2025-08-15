Diablo 4 Season 10: All new Uniques

Diablo 4 Season 10 previews simply wouldn’t be complete without a collection of new Uniques. Right now, we don’t know if there will be more of them added, such as a generic Unique or a Mythic Unique, but so far we know there’s at least one new Unique per class coming.

These will be available to test on the PTR, and naturally, that means they could be re-balanced before the season launches. It wouldn’t be a first; Season 9’s Uniques received some balance changes, and one got a rename. Here’s what we know about the Diablo 4 Season 10 Uniques.

Note: There are no icons for these Uniques yet that we’ve found. When those have been revealed, we’ll update with official icons for the items.

All new Uniques coming to Diablo 4 Season 10

Diablo 4 Season 10’s Uniques are pretty interesting; some of them are trying to push new ways to gear up and itemize your classes, while others are pushed towards specific parts of builds. The best part about these items, is that many of them are available as Chaos Armor, so they could show up in completely different slots. Here’s what each class receives:

Sabre of Tsasgral (Barbarian One-Handed Weapon)

Kilt of Blackwing (Druid Pants)

Gospel of the Devotee (Unique Focus)

Orphan Maker (Rogue Two-Handed Crossbow)

Galvanic Azurite (Sorcerer Ring)

Hesha e Kesungi (Spiritborn Gloves)

1) Sabre of Tsasgral (Barbarian)

Barbarians get a very interesting weapon in Season 10, that's for sure (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Sabre of Tsasgral is a one-hander for Barbarians, though we don’t know what type it is; likely slashing, given that it’s a Sabre. It adds to your Core Skill Ranks and the Warpath passive. In addition, it also gives:

“You gain 3-5%[x] increased damage for each damaging Skill you have equipped, and an additional 6-10%[x] for 15 seconds when each of those Skills is used.”

Barbarians have felt forced down the route of stocking mostly defensive buffs (Shouts), and just one or two attacks. It will be interesting to see if this changes that going forward.

2) Kilt of Blackwing (Druid)

Druids get to impersonate Itchai Uchiha in Season 10! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Kilt of Blackwing is all about your Raven skill. Ravens CDR, more ranks of Ravens, a chance for them to deal Double Damage, as well. It also confers the following Unique effect:

“Ravens deal 60-100%[x] increased damage and shapeshifting into a different form or activating a Companion Skill Summons Ravens that attack nearby enemies. Summoning a Raven has a chance to call forth an Unkindness for 10 seconds, increasing the number of Ravens Summoned to 3 for the duration.”

That is some serious love for the Raven skill on a pair of pants! Are Ravens really that underused? It also gives you bonuses for shapeshifting, and activating other Companion abilities, so shapeshifting/companion builds sound like they’re getting much stronger in Diablo 4 Season 10, thanks to this Unique.

3) Gospel of the Devotee (Necromancer)

I'm not really sold on this one, but I'm willing to give it the benefit of the doubt (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I’m really torn about how I feel about the Gospel of the Devotee. I think I might like it more as a Chaos Armor piece, since it defaults to a Focus slot. Necromancer has always been about wielding large two-handed weapons instead of one-hander+focus. However, this Unique’s chance to make Basic Skills deal Double Damage could change how I think. It also does the following:

“Your Basic Skills are empowered. Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill causes them to take 10-30%[x] increased damage from your other Basic Skills for 10 seconds."

Reap attacks 10% faster.

Decompose now spawns a Corpse every 0.5 seconds.

Hemorrhage triggers an additional burst on the initial target.

Bone Splinters pierce through enemies.

I don’t know how I feel about a Basic Necromancer, however, I do think it could be really good for Bone Builds going forward, at the very least.

4) Orphan Maker (Rogue)

The Orphan Maker is definitely a choice (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If nothing else, the Orphan Maker is a hell of a catchy name for a Diablo 4 Season 10 Unique. It gives you ranks of Exploit, lots of ranks for Marksman Skills, has a chance for Marksman Skills to Cast Twice, and a lot of Vulnerable damage, so its stats are very desirable. A Two-Handed Crossbow, it also has an interesting effect:

“Basic and Core skills that use this weapon now Reload. Reload Skills gain 250-300% increased damage and every 2nd Reload Skill gains twice this bonus.”

Reload is a brand-new mechanic for Diablo 4, and it’s only on this Season 10 Unique, as far as I know. Skills with Reload have a brief delay where they cannot be Cast again. However, their damage and Reload speed benefit from 50% of your Attack Speed Bonus, so it shouldn’t be too long of a wait. That damage it’ll be stacking sounds intense, though. Will Rogues finally make a comeback?

5) Galvanic Azurite (Sorcerer)

Lightning! UNLIMITED POWER!!! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The time of Fire Hydra is over; the time of Lightning has returned in Diablo 4 Season 10, thanks to this Unique. This Unique has lovely stats, like more Lightning Damage, CDR, and more ranks to Elemental Synergies. It also has the following Unique effect:

“Lightning damage leaves enemies magnetized for 4 seconds,c causing them to emit Crackling Energy, and increase all Lightning damage they take from you by 40-60%[x]. If two magnetized enemies hit each other with Crackling Energy they pull each other together."

That is a bonkers power! If you can get enemies even slightly close together, and them hammer them with the right skills, you can drag them together and make them take even more damage. Huge fan of what this can do as a Ring. The only downside is that Sorcerers often have plenty of rings to compete for that slot; thank goodness for Chaos Armor!

6) Hesha e Kesungi (Spiritborn)

As a certified Gorilla Build Enjoyer, huge fan of this item (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Hesha e Kesungi Unique in Diablo 4 Season 10 is all about the fans of Gorilla builds. It adds Vulnerable Damage, Ultimate CDR, and ranks to all Gorilla skills. It also has one heck of a special ability:

“The Protector can be invoked at range and pulls inward with its smashes. Enemies in its area take 30-50%[x] increased damage from your Gorilla Skills, doubled when they are Knocked Down or a Boss.”

I have a really good feeling about Gorilla-flavored builds going forward in Diablo 4. I also, in particular, like this because it adds “Boss” to the list of indicators where it deals double damage. I think there’s pretty serious potential for this in the next season.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

