Diablo 4 Season 10 review: The best season since "Loot Reborn"

Diablo 4 Season 10 kicked off in late September 2025, and after the last few seasons, I really wanted something fun. The last truly phenomenal season was Loot Reborn, and, after a week or so grinding through the Season of Chaos, I feel like it’s the best season since that memorable Season. Every class feels like it has at least one wildly overpowered build; I’ve actually seen Rogues out in the wild!

Leveling has been swift, Chaos Armor has been a big hit, and there are just enough Borrowed Powers that are fun, without it feeling like it takes forever to get them all. If you’ve been unsure if this Season is going to be fun, in my estimation Diablo 4 Season 10 is incredibly fun.

Diablo 4 Season 10’s Season of Chaos updates an important mode: Infernal Hordes

Diablo 4 Season 10 primarily overhauled the Infernal Hordes mode, which was honestly, pretty overdue. This came in the form of introducing a new boss, Bartuc, Lord of Chaos, and also introduced a version of the mode for non-Torment players, so they can learn about it and get used to the mode earlier. These are called Fleeting Hordes.

The seasonal story for Bartuc also shows you how to fight him in Infernal Hordes; though you might blow him away before he has a chance to fight back (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s a similar concept, but on a smaller scale, and you still have to battle the Fell Council at the end. This is a smart change, and makes sure people don’t go into the mode blind, since Infernal Hordes is only for Torment 1-4 players in Diablo 4.

Having an optional, reasonably powerful boss in Bartuc is a nice change, but it’ll be interesting to see how it changes after the season is over. The whole point to fighting him is to get Chaos Armor, which is only going to be around this season. I hope they find a reason to keep him in the game as an optional battle for Infernal Hordes.

Diablo 4 Season 10 doesn’t make players grind forever to get all the powers

But you know the best part about pretty much all of this Diablo 4 Season 10 stuff is? The grind didn’t take weeks! It’s very easy to get the Chaos Powers; no ultra-hidden ones, like Season of Witchcraft nonsense. No spending days farming materials for mega-rare Jewelry, either.

Just by engaging with the seasonal content, you'll easily get all your powers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Now you do need to grind for Chaos Armor, because it primarily drops from Bartuc, but I expected that. There needs to be a reason to fight the new foe, after all. They’re complete game changes, though. I’ve only been playing a few hours here and there, and I’m in Torment 3, around ~150 Paragon. That’s another positive about the season, is that it doesn’t take forever to get characters online, and feeling powerful.

The Chaos Powers (Chaos Perks) this season are pretty strong, and you can unlock them with just a few runs of Fleeting/Infernal Hordes. I don’t want to have to struggle just to get the powers I need. I like that they occasionally have negative side effects, too. It's fitting for a "Chaotic" theme.

There are fewer of them this time around, with a selection of them that are unique to each class. It’s a familiar, but strong system, and while I hope for a season without Borrowed Power, I did like this one, and will continue to grind through it. Mostly to get more Chaos Armor, but what exactly is that, you might ask?

Chaos Armor allows for truly busted builds in Diablo 4 Season 10

They're just really big gloves (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Chaos Armor is a seasonal feature in Diablo 4 Season 10 that lets you equip a selection of Uniques in slots that they normally wouldn’t appear in. So, in my case, I got the Hand of Naz as a Chest Piece instead of gloves! I also found the Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul as a Helmet instead of a Ring. There are too many instances where you have Uniques you’d like to run, but there’s no room in your build.

But now I can just equip boots that are Lidless Wall, instead of normal boots, and I get crazy buffs and powers as a result. Each class has some ridiculous options for these, and it’s such a cool system. I’m going to miss this when it goes away, because it makes players feel powerful. That’s what we want; to feel wildly overpowered and push for bigger and bigger numbers.

Players can very easily push powerful builds and try out ridiculously creative things this season, and that’s what I love about it. Sorcerers, are you tired of having to pick just two Unique rings? Instead, find Chaos Armor that lets you equip them in other places, and be more powerful than ever! Every class is great right now, in its own way.

Final Thoughts

Get out there and close up those Chaos Rifts! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Not slowing things down for the seasonal grind in Diablo 4 is really a good idea. It’s easy to get to the end of the seasonal grind, complete the quests, and start pushing content. I’m not really a hardcore player, because I have plenty of other games to play at the same time, for someone playing at a pretty casual pace, I easily hit 60 and started unlocking Chaos Armor.

People keep saying Diablo 4 is a dying game, and I’m not seeing it. I can find a group to do any content I want at any time of day; 3 am or 8pm, it doesn’t matter. I like that the focus was pushed away from just grinding bosses to get more powerful this time, too.

Still not really a fan of this system, to be honest, or the overpriced cosmetics (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s really not a lot of downsides to the season other than the knowledge that this power will go away eventually. I’m a huge fan of the Season of Chaos, though. It gave us a fight with Bartuc, who has been mentioned across several books, and Diablo 3, but never someone we battled; until now.

It’s a solid season where it’s easy to get incredibly powerful, and smash through content to your heart’s content. Sometimes, that’s all we really want, Blizzard. Are there things I'm still frustrated about? Of course. There's still crazy rubber-banding in towns, and the "Season Pass" system still feels predatory and not worth engaging with. It's not a perfect game, but it's one I still very much enjoy.

