6 best Rogue builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10

The Rogue class of Diablo 4 is one of the most versatile and fun to play, offering you both ranged and fast-paced melee combat capability. In Season 10: Season of Chaos, the Rogue class has received significant buffs and has delivered some of the most powerful builds in the game, capable of easily dominating endgame content.

In this guide, we will break down the six best Rogue builds in Season 10 of Diablo 4 and what makes them stand out.

6 best Rogue builds in Diablo 4 Season 10

These Rogue builds require some specific gears to perform optimally in the endgame of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

1) Rain of Arrows Rogue

If you want to eliminate enemies with a shroud of arrows, the Rain of Arrows Rogue is the best build to play in Season 10 of Diablo 4. It's capable of dishing out massive amounts of AoE damage and is also capable of dealing steady damage output against bosses.

While the skill rotation can be difficult due to the requirement of timing and positioning, it can be mastered into a destructive force.

Key requirements:

‍Fists of Fate

‍Crown of Lucion

‍Skyhunter

‍Word of Hakan

Skills:

Dash

Smoke Grenade

Caltrops

Dark Shroud

Heartseeker

Rain of Arrows

2) Death Trap Rogue

The Death Trap Rogue has always been popular amongst players due to its explosive damage output. This build revolves around stacking cooldown reductions on Death Trap and spamming it across the battlefield. This endless-trap-spam build can melt even the toughest bosses in Diablo 4.

The lack of gear requirement makes the Death Trap Rogue highly desirable to players who like to control the battlefield.

Key requirements:

Beastfall Boots

‍Scoundrel's Leathers

‍Banished Lord's Talisman

Skills:

Poison Trap

Dash

Smoke Grenade

Caltrops

Death Trap

Concealment

3) Rapid Fire Rogue

The Rapid Fire Rogue is as ‘classic’ as it gets. This sniper setup is perfect for dealing tremendous amounts of single-target damage while staying at range. The Rapid Fire skill fires a barrage of arrows in a line, shredding bosses in seconds. While the build struggles against mobs, it can use Scoundrel’s Kill to turn Rapid Fire into an AoE damage dealer.

Key requirements:

‍Fists of Fate

‍Crown of Lucion

‍Condemnation

‍Scoundrel's Kiss

Skills:

Dash

Smoke Grenade

Caltrops

Shadow Clone

Heartseeker

Rapid Fire

4) Heartseeker Rogue

The Heartseeker Rogue build in Diablo 4 is capable of both melting bosses and dealing decent damage to mobs through its ricochet mechanic. The build can be further improved by utilizing the Precision class specialization to keep the ultimate skill rolling. With the reworked Victimize key passive, Heartseeker can now deal much more damage, especially to Vulnerable enemies.

Key requirements:

‍Fists of Fate

‍Crown of Lucion

‍Grasp of Shadow

‍Paingorger's Gauntlets

Skills:

Dark Shroud

Smoke Grenade

Caltrops

Shadow Clone

Heartseeker

Dash

5) Dance of Knives Rogue

The Dance of Knives is by far the most fun Rogue build to play in Diablo 4. Fast-paced, flashy, and staggering amounts of damage make this build melt through enemies with lightning speed. Pair it with Poison or Shadow imbuement, and it tears bosses and elites up with ease. The Dance of Knives build is perfect for quickly clearing maps, Nightmare Dungeons, Helltides, and the Undercity while bursting enemies using poison skills.

So if you want a highly mobile and stylish Rogue build, the Dance of Knives is your best option.

Key requirements:

‍Fists of Fate

‍Scoundrel's Leathers

Bands of Ichorous Rose

Skills:

Concealment

Dance of Knives

Caltrops

Poison Imbuement

Poison Trap

Dash

6) Flurry Rogue

The Flurry Rogue is a melee powerhouse build in Diablo 4 Season 10, ideal for getting up close and personal with enemies. This build continuously spams the Flurry skill using the Deathmask of Nirmitruq, which uses your life instead of energy while increasing damage output with each consecutive skill usage. Pair it with Siphoning Strikes to sustain your life with constant healing.

To increase its AoE capability, invest in Alchemist Control and Flurry Size. This will turn the Flurry Rogue into an overall balanced build in Diablo 4.

Key requirements:

‍Deathmask of Nirmitruq

‍Grasp of Shadow

‍Fists of Fate

Skills:

Dash

Flurry

Smoke Grenade

Shadow Step

Caltrops

Shadow Clone

Honorable mentions of best Rogue builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 10

Rogues are generally difficult to master, but are great at farming in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While the six builds mentioned above are dominating Season 10, there are a ton of options that are just as good:

Twisting Blades Rogue: Another ‘classic’ rogue build that can shred through mobs and bosses alike.

Another ‘classic’ rogue build that can shred through mobs and bosses alike. Penetrating Shot Rogue: This build is outstanding at single-target damage output but requires precise positioning and kiting.

This build is outstanding at single-target damage output but requires precise positioning and kiting. Poison Trap Rogue: This build excels in AoE damage output that can melt down both bosses and mobs.

Season 10 has increased the damage output of almost every build in Diablo 4, especially the Rogues. Some old builds like Heartseeker and Death Trap Rogues are back up on the meta list. Each needs specific gear to work optimally; once done, you can easily dominate both endgame and PvP of Diablo 4.

