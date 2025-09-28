How to get Orphan Maker in Diablo 4 and its unique effects

The Orphan Maker is an extremely potent Unique Ancestral Crossbow in Diablo 4, built specifically for the Rogue class. The Reload mechanics of the crossbow increase the damage output by over 300%, making it highly desirable for Rogues with high Vulnerable damage scaling. In Season 10, the Season of Chaos, the Chaos version of the Orphan Maker pushes the damage ceiling much higher, making it even more potent in Diablo 4.

In this guide, we will break down how you can get the Orphan Maker, its unique effects, and how it works in Diablo 4 Season 10.

What is the Orphan Maker?

The Orphan Maker is built to support and enhance Marksman Rogue builds in Diablo 4 (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Orphan Maker is a Unique Ancestral Crossbow designed specifically for Rogue players who utilize high Vulnerable damage scaling. The defining trait of this ancestral crossbow is how it interacts with the basic and core skills of the Rogue. Once you have it equipped, the Rogue’s core and basic skills gain the ability to Reload and adopt additional stacking buffs while dealing massive amounts of damage.

The Orphan Maker has a staggering 130% Vulnerable damage from its implicit and up to 170% Vulnerable damage via additional modifiers, making it the perfect choice for Vulnerable-heavy builds.

Stats

530 - 794 Damage per Hit

0.90 Attacks per Second

+130.0% Vulnerable Damage

+6 to Marksman Skills

+4 to Exploit

+170.0% Vulnerable Damage

+45.0% Chance for Marksman Projectiles to Cast Twice

Unique effect

The Reload unique effect of the Orphan Maker drastically increases the damage output of the Rogue (Image via Gearbox Software)

Basic and Core Skills that use this weapon now Reload.

Reload Skills deal 300% [x] increased damage, and every second Reload Skill increases this bonus by 50% [x] for two seconds.

This unique effect turns the Rogue into a burst-damage machine that not only deals increased damage but also scales it up by stacking with every reload. In Season 10, the chaos version of the Orphan Maker takes the damage of the reload skills even higher, up to 360%, making it one of the most devastating crossbows in Diablo 4.

How to get the Orphan Maker in Diablo 4

The Orphan Maker can be acquired from any source in Diablo 4, making it difficult to farm. Here are a few ways you can acquire this powerful crossbow in Diablo 4 season 10:

Dropped randomly in the world

You can acquire the Orphan Maker by defeating random enemies, opening chests, and smashing through objects while exploring in Diablo 4. Unique items have a higher drop rate in World Tier 3 (Nightmare) and World Tier 4 (Torment), so try mobbing in these difficulties to get the Orphan Maker faster.

Legion Events, Nightmare Dungeons, and World Bosses are an excellent source of Unique item drops in Diablo 4, so include them in your farming rotation.

Bosses that drop the Orphan Maker

While the Orphan Maker crossbow can be acquired randomly from exploring the world, it can also be target-farmed if you don't want to rely on the game’s RNG.

Lord Zir is an extremely aggressive boss in Diablo 4 capable of both ranged and splash area damage (Image via Gearbox Software)

Lord Zir (base game): Lord Zir has a high chance of dropping the Orphan Maker in Diablo 4. To fight him, you will need to go to the Ancient’s Seat inside the Darkened Way dungeon and interact with the Bloodied Altar. You must acquire 12x Exquisite Blood (drops from Blood Maiden) beforehand to open Lord Zir’s hoard after defeating him.

To farm Urivar, you have to defeat him during The Vessel of Hatred expansion (Image via Gearbox Software)

Urivar (DLC): If you have the Vessel of Hatred DLC, you can travel to the Fields of Judgement dungeon in the wilds of Nahantu and farm Urivar to acquire the Orphan Maker. To open his hoard, gather 12x Judicator's Masks from Whispers of the Dead caches and from the Undercity of Kurast.

Drops from chests in Helltide events

The Orphan Maker can also drop from chests acquired during Helltide events, as these have a higher chance of dropping uniques. During these hourly events, you must collect Aberrant Cinders and open chests using them. So keep an eye out for these events.

Gamble at the Purveyor of Curiosities

While exploring the world of Diablo 4, you will come across a ton of Murmuring Obols. Collect them, and once you have enough, you can use them to gamble for specific gear at the Purveyor of Curiosities. While the drop rate from this method is extremely low, it’s a good way to spend extra Obols from your inventory.

Best Rogue builds to go with the Orphan Maker

The Orphan Maker is best utilized by Rogue builds that revolve around Marksman skills (Image via Gearbox Software)

Orphan Maker is a valuable addition to most marksman skill-based Rogue builds in Season 10.

Rapid-Fire Rogue - This build can fully utilize the Reload mechanic of the Orphan Maker and its stacking buffs to increase its damage output while keeping up its firing rate.

This build can fully utilize the Reload mechanic of the Orphan Maker and its stacking buffs to increase its damage output while keeping up its firing rate. Penetrating Shot Rogue - This Rogue build dovetails well with the Vulnerable damage scaling of Orphan Maker and utilizes the chance to double-cast.

The Orphan Maker is a complete game-changer for the Rogue class. With its high Venerable scaling to its Reload mechanics, the Orphan Maker Ancestral Unique is a solid addition to any marksman Rogue’s arsenal. The high damage ceiling and burst potential are perfect in PvP duels and for melting down bosses in-game.

