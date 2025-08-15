Blizzard servers for internal dev build reportedly leaks what Diablo 4 class is coming next

Blizzard usually likes to keep surprises under tight security. However, it seems like Diablo 4’s next big mystery might not be a mystery anymore, and it’s something the fans of the series have been wanting to play for a long time.

According to a post made by the Spanish website DiabloNext , an internal build named ‘2.5.Xpaladin67961’ was uploaded to Blizzard's internal servers, and it's making players hopeful for the return of the Paladins in Diablo 4.

Note: This article is based on leaks and the information is thus subject to change.

The leak and why it matters to the fans of Diablo 4

The leak shows that the new version uploaded to the Diablo 4 internal server has the designation 2.5.Xpaladin, sparking speculations across the fandom (image via Blizzard || Diablonext)

The leak reveals that the new version ‘2.5.Xpaladin67961’ uploaded to the Blizzard internal server has the label of Paladin on it along with 2.5, which might be referring to Season 11.

Paladin is one of the most requested classes in Diablo 4 since its debut in Diablo 2. This news comes right around the heels of Blizzard inviting well-known creators of Diablo 4, wudijo and MarcoBioBoi , to Blizzard HQ for testing something that's under wraps.

While no information is revealed as of now, the server leak might be hinting that it could be the Paladins.

When can we expect to get the Paladins?

While Blizzard usually introduces major additions like a new class with expansions, some speculate that we might get the Paladins in patch 2.5, which corresponds with Diablo 4 Season 11.

An argument can be made that Blizzard won’t be introducing a new class (Paladin) till path 3.0 along with a new expansion, just like they did with Vessel of Hatred and the Spiritborn class.

Why haven't we seen paladins in Sanctuary?

The last time players played as a Paladin was in Diablo 2, where they were a member of the Knights of Westmarch. Since Westmarch was almost destroyed during the events of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls, the absence of Paladins could be linked with that event as well.

It would make more sense for Blizzard to introduce the Paladins once again if they do so with a major expansion. More stories from Diablo are always a good time.

For now nothing is confirmed, and we haven’t received any official statement from Blizzard regarding the Paladin class, patch 2.5, or anything beyond that. Yet the leak suggests that something is in development at Blizzard HQ.

Whether the Paladin class is introduced along with a future expansion or just as a playable class remains to be seen. For now we will be keeping a close eye on Blizzard for any leaks or updates.

