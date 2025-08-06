7 things likely getting nerfed in Diablo 4 Season 10

Diablo 4 Season of Infernal Chaos is right on the horizon, and as it approaches, players are stuck with one question in mind: What mechanics are going to get nerfed in Season 10? Infernal Chaos is set to be released in September 2025, but we will be getting a taste of it in the PTR (Public Test Realm) sometime earlier.
While a lot of builds became unusable in Season 9 due to significant nerfs, new and powerful builds are dominating the season. So what nerfs can we expect in Season 10 of Diablo 4?
Of course, we have no way of knowing for sure what’s being cooked up at Blizzard Entertainment, but we can speculate based on the current season.
What might get nerfed in Diablo 4 Season 10 Infernal Chaos
Every fresh season brings players updated mechanics and reshapes the entire meta. Season 9 was a step in that direction, but it left the community divided. While nerfs are a welcome sight for some, it's also "build-slayer" for others.
Here are the things expected to receive nerfs with Diablo 4 Season 10:
1) Spiritborn
One of the most overpowered and broken builds in Season 9 was Poison Thorns Spiritborn. Equipped with Balazan’s Maxtlatl, this build performs really well in the endgame of Diablo 4, easily destroying bosses and waves of monsters. Implementing poison damage with Vulnerable, this build is ruling the meta this season.
If Blizzard follows the same formula as always, we might see a massive nerf to these builds, especially the Rake and Quill Volley versions of the build.
2) Hydra Sorcerer
Hydra has always been a fan-favorite Sorcerer build in Diablo 4, but Season 9 introduced the Unique Item Ophidian Iris, which turns Hydra into a spammable Core Skill, allowing you to summon bigger and stronger three-headed Hydras. Thus, the Hydra Sorcerer build took its place among the strongest builds in Diablo 4 in Season 9.
In the upcoming Season 10, the Hydra Sorcerer might get nerfed, giving way to fresh builds.
3) Summoner Necromancer
The Summoner Necromancer is another fan-favorite build in Diablo 4, preferred for its low APM (Actions Per Minute) playstyle. These builds receive an item, The Hand of Naz, which buffs up their Skeletal Mages to Archmages, making them top the meta lists all over again.
That said, we can see a nerf to the summon damage or a cooldown before recasting all Summon-based skills of Necromancers.
4) Unique Items
Unique Items, like the Ugly Bastard Helm, Rakanoth’s Wake, Fractured Winterglass, Balazan’s Maxtlatl, and Razorplate, are exceeding performance in the recent seasons. These might get nerfed, especially Razorplate.
Thorn builds have made a resurgence in Season 9, specifically in the Spiritborn class. However, in Season 10, we might see significant nerfs to Thorns.
5) Vulnerable and its supporting critical damage multipliers
Overpower was optimized and nerfed in Season 9 due to its overperformance across multiple builds. Similarly, Vulnerable can get optimized to make you more creative in your buildcrafting in Season 10.
Critical damage multipliers affixed on gears might get nerfed further in Season 10 to lower the damage output of Lightning, Earth, and Bone-based skills in Diablo 4.
6) Tempering Affixes
Tempering is the primary way of stacking up buffs and increasing the capability of your builds in Diablo 4. Affixes, which give you double casting of certain skills, can allow you to easily wipe out screens full of enemies. In Season 10, we might see this getting nerfed to optimize builds across all classes.
7) Paragon Board
Paragon Boards are the primary source of power-ups after you have reached the level cap in Diablo 4. While the Paragon Board itself doesn’t need any optimization, multiple Legendary Nodes still require tweaks even though they received balancing in previous seasons in Diablo 4.
Please note that all of these are speculative and not guaranteed to happen. That said, if the aforementioned changes are implemented in the upcoming season, it will be a solid balancing of the builds across every class in Diablo 4, especially Sorcerer, Necromancer, and Spiritborn.
