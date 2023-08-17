Diablo 4 Season 1 pass proves Blizzard’s business practices have become even more predatory

In many ways, Season 1 of Diablo 4 has introduced plenty of new content fans have requested, including a fresh Season Pass brimming with extra loot, cosmetics, and more. These additions will undoubtedly help increase player engagement as many look forward to what's beyond the main campaign. However, the first pass showcases some of the fundamental issues many have been worried about.

To begin with, adding a paid Season Pass in a game as expensive as a AAA title should be considered predatory. Despite the new content, the practice is arguably unethical. This would've been palatable with Diablo Immortal, given that the mobile game is free-to-play. However, Diablo 4 requires every player to invest a substantial amount. The grievances don't end there, as Season 1 is just the tip of the iceberg.

Diablo 4 Season 1 pass has some questionable tactics

Despite being free-to-play, Diablo Immortal was slammed for its pay-to-win gimmicks. However, such practices have become the staple of free-to-play gaming.

Blizzard's incorporation of this structure in Diablo 4 is puzzling because the pass seems out of place in a full-priced AAA title. Interestingly, this pass doesn't work similarly as the one in Call of Duty.

In Call of Duty, upon buying a season pass and completing all the nodes, you'll have enough COD points to get the next season's premium pass for free. In Diablo 4, you'll get a total of 666 premium currency. After Season 1, you'll have enough for the following premium pass and still have 332 saved. However, after Season 2, your premium currency will add up to 998, just two short of what you need for the premium pass.

Now it's worth noting that Blizzard could change the amount of premium currency players obtain from the season pass with a future update. After all, several notable issues pointed out by the community were solved with a recent patch in Season 1.

That said, players are unhappy with the current state of the game. First, the argument of a paid pass in a AAA title is a questionable tactic. Diablo 4 costs $69.99 to buy, and that's just the standard edition, whose primary offering is just the base game. Each battle pass costs 1000 premium currency, equivalent to $9.99.

It wouldn't have mattered if players recouped the exact amount from every pass, just like how it works in Call of Duty. However, as things stand, they have to spend real-life currency even if they grind and complete the previous season's pass.

Acknowledging and fixing gameplay issues is certainly important, but the community also values having a fair experience. Players aren't going to be happy about spending real-life money periodically to get loot in a game that cost them $70.