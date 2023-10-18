Diablo 4 Season of Blood guide: How to unlock Vampiric Powers

Vampiric Powers are among the new mechanics in Diablo 4’s Season 2: Season of Blood. You can gain these in a few ways and begin using them quickly, depending on what equipment you have on. Thankfully, all gear in the new season has the Pacts that you need to start activating your powers, as they all have requirements. They’re also easier to unlock than the Corrupted Hearts from Season 1.

There are 22 Vampiric Powers across Diablo 4’s Season of Blood: 15 Minor and 7 Major. These powers can also be upgraded with Potent Blood. But as for actually unlocking the powers, we’ll give you everything you need to know about this exciting new feature in Blizzard’s hit Action RPG.

Unlocking Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4

A few of these powers can be seen in the Hunter's Acclaim board (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s only one way to unlock guaranteed Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 right now, and that’s via Hunter’s Acclaim. Some powers are found specifically on this board and require you to level up and build your reputation. Sanguine Brace and Accursed Touch are found in this way. Once you're on the main story quest, "The Hunter's Chase", you'll unlock the ability to gain these powers.

To build your tier on the Hunter’s Acclaim board, you need to kill monsters in Blood Harvest zones. As this level goes up, you’ll unlock a wide assortment of gear and, most importantly, Vampiric Powers. Sanguine Brace is Tier 4, and Accursed Touch is Tier 9. Other powers may be unlocked this way as well.

When you have 25 Potent Blood, roll the dice and try to get a new power (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, the most reliable way is a little on the random side. As you build Potent Blood in Diablo 4, you can spend it in the Sanguine Circle UI. Doing this costs 25 Potent Blood and will give three powers to either unlock or upgrade. You can only pick one.

For Potent Blood during Diablo 4’s Season of Blood, we can farm it in a few ways. It’s not incredibly challenging to get a supply of this to unlock powers. Here are some ways to farm Potent Blood:

Defeat Vampiric monsters in the Blood Harvest events

During a Blood Harvest, use a Seeker Key on the Seeker’s Cache. This is done by defeating Vampiric elite enemies and other Seekers

Defeat Seekers after summoning them via Blood Lures/defeat them in dungeons

You also equip them via the Sanguine Circle UI, but unless you have the proper amount of Pacts, it will be listed as Inactive until you do. Each ability requires specific Pacts, which can be seen on your equipment in the form of three types of symbols.

This incentivizes players to participate in the Blood Harvest events, as that lets you unlock more of the powers and also works towards upgrading them. As the season goes on, players may discover other places or ways to find these powers, but as of the Season of Blood’s launch, this is the only way.

However, one thing that the game warns you about is that once you pay the Potent Blood cost, you cannot cancel or reroll. You’re stuck with whatever Vampiric Powers show up on the screen, for good or bad.

