Is the troubled launch of Diablo 4's Season 2 going to spell disaster for the game?

Diablo 4 may have been an incredible game at launch, but Season 2's release was just as frustrating as the previous one. From cross-platform play problems, Battle Pass experience not updating, and new content simply not being fun, players have been incredibly vocal about how they feel about Blizzard Entertainment’s latest Action RPG/MMO.

While we reviewed the game highly at launch, some of these issues are incredibly frustrating. It all feels like problems that could have been avoided by implementing a Public Test Realm or simply listening to the fans more.

One of the biggest problems in Season 1 of Diablo 4 was that the content was simply not fun. The other was that there were humongous, sweeping nerfs across the game. Builds that used to be fun no longer worked. While that has admittedly been something Blizzard has discussed in fireside chats, there’s still more work to do. But many have asked if it’s too late after Season 2’s frustrating launch.

Note: This is the opinion of one writer. Your thoughts and opinions may vary on the topic.

Diablo 4’s Season 2 launch is just as frustrating as Season 1’s

Expand Tweet

Personally, I didn’t have too many problems with Season 1’s nerfs in Diablo 4. I always found a different way to play the game that I enjoyed. However, the content was frustrating. This time around, the content feels quite fun in what limited exposure I’ve had to Season 2, but some major issues have frustrated players.

Evidently, the game's Steam launch is seen by many as a disaster, and Diablo 4 has had issues on all platforms. Perhaps one of the worst is the issues with the Battle Pass. The patch had to be delayed at the 11th hour, and now that it’s here, the launch was far from flawless.

Fans are furious as they expected things to go differently for Season 2. Instead, they received season progress issues, among other problems. Evidently, they're upset about the lack of communication on the issues they’re having as well. Some feel the first season should've been delayed, and those thoughts are resurfacing.

Could Season 2’s problems spell the end of Diablo 4?

Expand Tweet

Many people have been saying that a bad launch to Season 2 could end Diablo 4 as we know it forever and that players will abandon ship by the thousands, but I don’t think that’s the case. Long-time fans of Blizzard Entertainment have seen bad launches before. While I am a fan of World of Warcraft, I’ve seen some truly awful launches across its many expansions.

Diablo 4 is very much a different beast from its predecessor, and while I think it’s going to harm the goodwill of the fanbase, I don’t think it spells doom for the game. It will take some time, and Blizzard really has to up their communication game.

Instead of waiting for “fireside chats,” more open, swifter communication would probably help the general fanbase feel like they’re being listened to. Sure, some issues could have been avoided, but sometimes, there are problems that weren’t discovered in the testing phase.

This, of course, isn’t to excuse problems with the game. The gameplay feels better to me by a long shot. While I haven’t had the Battle Pass or gameplay problems that others have, that doesn’t mean it’s not worth discussing.

Few live-service games launch flawlessly. There will always be something, but Season 2 of Diablo 4 had more than fans were ready to accept. As long as Blizzard keeps an open line of communication with fans and addresses issues, I think things will be just fine going forward.