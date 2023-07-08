Diablo 4 nerfs the Necromancer again, are they still the best class in the game?

The Necromancer is easily one of the best classes in Diablo 4, as its damage output is outrageously powerful. However, with the latest 1.0.4 update, they have suffered some nerfs in their skills and have been powered down in some aspects. Now in Hotfix 1, this trend continues as more of their skills have been nerfed. Fans have been complaining about this as Blizzard considers these options to be more in balance with the other classes. Hence, many are left to wonder if this is still the best class in the game.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

Diablo 4 game-breaking bug nerfs the Necromancer class again

Recently, after the release of the latest 1.0.4 update, Diablo 4 has undergone certain heavy changes. The constant experimentation with the nerfs is one of them, as adjustments to certain game-breaking bugs must be made. The Necromancer class fell victim to this; the Enhanced Blood Lance and the Aspect of the Hungry Blood have been tweaked and nerfed to tackle the bug. Adam Fletcher, the community manager for the game, said:

“This is indeed a nerf to Blood Lance, but Blood Lance has been so good for Necromancers that it has been crashing the game. This is a temporary solve while the team reworks the way the Legendary Aspect will function, and we expect this change sometime in Season 1 or shortly after.”

Although the most powerful Core Skill is by far the Bone Spear in the entire game, the Blood Lance has also been one of the best substitutes in Diablo 4 for the Necromancer class. Enhanced Blood Lance pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 15% reduced damage to subsequent enemies after the first. However, after the hotfix, it will only pierce 10 enemies.

Additionally, the Aspect of Hungry Blood has a 10-20% to hit a nearby enemy with a Blood Lance who has been lanced once. It will now only fire up to three lances in one cast.

The official Patch notes by Blizzard for Diablo 4 update 1.0.4 read

Class changes

Necromancer

Enhanced Blood Lance now pierces up to a maximum of 10 enemies.

Aspect of Hungry Blood now fires up to a maximum of three Blood Lances per cast.

Gameplay changes

The first Whisper Cache you acquire will now always grant a Nightmare Sigil.

Bug fixes

Further stability improvements.

Is Necromacner still the best class in Diablo 4?

Although this is a subjective opinion, it would not be a transgression to say that Necromancers are arguably the best class in the game due to their incredible damage. Of course, there will be certain drawbacks, just like every other class.

However, even after these subsequent nerfs, the Necromancer class can still be called the best class in the game. The most powerful build this class has to offer is easily the Bone Spear build with no minions, and it can rack up millions of damage per second points just like before.

Poll : 0 votes