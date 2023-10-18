"What are a few hours?": Fans express disappointment after Blizzard delays Diablo 4 Season 2 launch due to technical reasons

Diablo 4 Season 2 seems to be in trouble even before going live. A few moments before players entered the new season, the developers issued a notice that they would be delaying its launch due to technical difficulties. While the problems haven't been revealed, it's already led to widespread disappointment on social media.

This marks the first time a season launch has been delayed. That said, the game has suffered technical difficulties on prior occasions. Considering the rocky launch, players have already started expressing frustration.

Blizzard delays Diablo 4 Season 2 launch by a few hours

Currently, there's no telling when players can access Diablo 4 Season of Blood. It's worth noting that while the Seasonal Realm will be inaccessible, one can still make progress with their characters on the Eternal Realm. However, it's unclear if all the changes that were supposed to go live are currently available.

The developers are yet to provide an update with respect to the new launch time (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Some players have also reported that they cannot log in to the game on consoles after downloading the new update. Blizzard is yet to provide supposed timings to allow players to access the new seasonal content.

It's also worth noting that, along with the seasonal content, the battlepass is also inaccessible at this point in time. A few have expressed their disappointment as they had cleared their schedule to play the game at launch.

Most players have expressed their disappointment over the Diablo 4 Season 2 delay (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

However, many have stated they don't mind waiting, provided Diablo 4 Season 2 is stable and not plagued with issues. There are a few who have also asked Blizzard to compensate for the same.

Overall, fans are disappointed that the developers have delayed the Season of Blood due to unforeseeable circumstances. Notably, there seems to be a trend of plagued launches. It could be due to a lack of testing or other reasons, but it has caused increased frustration among the players.

Players have also called upon Elon Musk to purchase Blizzard Entertainment following a failed Diablo 4 Season 2 launch (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

With the absence of any ETA on the Diablo 4 Season 2 launch, it will be interesting to see when these difficulties subside and how players react to the new season.