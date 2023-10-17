Diablo 4 Season 2 downtime and maintenance schedule (October 17)

Diablo 4 Season 2 is scheduled to go live in a few hours. However, before it does, Blizzard will take the servers down for a brief period to tend to it and upload the new files for players around the world to download. During this period, the game will be inaccessible. While it might disappoint some players, this downtime is necessary.

For a live service game such as this, downtimes allow developers to work on pressing issues that may or may not be affecting the game as a whole. With that said, here's a quick rundown for the Diablo 4 Season 2 downtime for October 17.

When does the Diablo 4 Season 2 downtime begin?

While the Season of Blood is scheduled to go live at 10 AM PT, the downtime will begin a few hours before. What's more interesting is that players can access the new content in the Eternal Realm right after the downtime ends.

However, the seasonal content will be available only after 10 AM PT. Having said that, here's the Diablo 4 Season 2 downtime schedule:

Diablo 4 Season 2 maintenance schedule

United States of America: 7 AM - 8 AM PT/ 10 AM - 11 AM ET

India: 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM IST

Europe: 4 PM - 5 PM CEST

United Kingdom: 3 PM - 4 PM GMT

Japan: 11 PM- 12 AM JST (next day)

Currently, there's no indication whether the downtime will be extended. However, if that does happen, the developers will quickly notify players about it through their official social media channels on Twitter.

When do the Diablo 4 Season of Blood servers come back up?

The Diablo 4 Season 2 servers are expected to come back up right after the downtime has ended. However, you might experience some login issues as well. This can be attributed to the simple fact that there will be several other players who will be trying to log into the game simultaneously once downtime ends.

This could lead the servers to get throttled, and you might experience extended queue times. You should wait for a bit before heading into the game after downloading the update for smoother access.

In the event that you're unable to access the game despite downloading the new update, you might want to check your internet and devices for potential connectivity issues.

Season of the Malignant was plagued with many connectivity issues from Blizzard's end. Hopefully, those issues will be addressed in the Season of Blood.