Diablo 4 Season 2 best class: What to expect from Season of Blood

With the Season of Blood almost here, everyone is eager to know which is Diablo 4 Season 2's best class. For those who've played the game so far, this is a debate that has existed for a considerable amount of time. One needs to take into account a lot of factors while determining the best class in the game. From total damage output capacities to crowd control, multiple aspects contribute to the efficiency of the characters in this title.

Considering that Diablo 4 is mostly a role-playing game (RPG), players have the option to explore multiple builds. While not all builds function in a similar manner, their efficiency depends on the strengths and weaknesses of the class/character.

Vampiric powers could be key to determining the best class in Diablo 4 Season 2

The Season of Blood is yet to go live, but many are already speculating about what would be Diablo 4 Season 2's best class. In the Season of the Malignant 1.1.0 update, Blizzard nerfed all five characters, but the Barbarian and Sorcerer were hit the hardest. Due to this nerf, they were the least popular classes until they were buffed in subsequent updates.

However, based on the list of changes that were announced in the update 1.2.0 official patch notes, all characters have been reworked, thereby bringing them to the same level by default. While no two options in this regard are alike, their performance — in all levels of combat — will be heavily dependent on their builds.

Other than that, all five classes will start off on an equal footing once Season of Blood goes live. The Vampiric powers will also play a determining role in the Diablo 4 Season 2 best-class debate, but it's hard to comment on how these abilities will work without seeing them in action.

Although the developers have revealed these powers already, it's one thing to read about them but quite another to see how they perform.

Lastly, the Diablo 4 Season 2 best class also comes down to personal preferences and gameplay styles. Everyone is comfortable with one or two classes at best. Although that doesn't make the other characters bad, it's just that players will be more efficient while using options they're most comfortable with.

To conclude, there's no obvious best class in Diablo 4 Season 2, and it all boils down to the playstyle that someone prefers, along with the builds that they make. It's unclear if future patches in the season will upset the character balances and will give rise to an extremely overpowered class. For now, all options in this regard are on equal footing.