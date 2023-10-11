Diablo 4 Season 2 Class changes patch 1.2.0 official notes: Skill reworks, weapon balances and more

When the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant came out, each and every class was hit with nerfs that weren't received well by the community. Over the next few seasonal updates, the developers worked hard to take the classes to a more desirable place, closer to their vision for each of them. While a couple of classes are in a good place thanks to these changes, others still required severe reworks to bring them to create a sense of parity in the game.

Staring in Diablo 4 Season 2, each and every class will receive a bunch of reworks. These will cover not only their skills and abilities but also their uniques and the paragon glyphs for their paragon boards.

All Class balances coming to Diablo 4 Season 2 in patch 1.2.0

Based on the official notes, all five classes will be getting a much-needed rework in Diablo 4 Season 2. These reworks will be applicable to all characters across both realms.

Considering the patch notes have been sent out early, players will have time to theorize new builds and synergies for their existing characters before the update goes live. Having said that here are all the changes that are coming to each and every class in Diablo 4 Season 2:

Barbarian

The bonus damage granted while Berserking is active is now multiplicative instead of additive.

Skills

Enhanced Bash

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Upheaval

Damage increased from 0.7 to 0.77.

Furious Upheaval

Bonus damage per stack increased from 5% to 12%.

Maximum number of stacks reduced from 10 to 6.

Strategic Rallying Cry

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Strategic Iron Skin

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Mighty War Cry

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Supreme Wrath of the Berserker

Maximum damage bonus is now x100% bonus damage.

Enhanced Rupture

Additional functionality: This damage is increased by x10% for each 50 Strength you have.

Warrior’s Rupture

Attack Speed increased from 30% to 40%.

Fighter’s Rupture

Healing increased from 18% to 22% Maximum Life.

Passives

Endless Fury

Fury gain increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.

Imposing Presence

Maximum life amount increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Martial Vigor

Damage Reduction against Elites increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.

Thick Skin

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Paragon

Decimator

Previous: Two-Handed Slashing Weapon attacks have up to a 8% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

New: Each time you make an enemy Vulnerable, your damage is increased by 10% for 5 seconds. Overpowering a Vulnerable enemy grants an additional 10% bonus for 5 seconds.

Bone Breaker

Previous: Overpowers with your Two- Handed Bludgeoning Weapon Stun enemies for 1 second and grant you 20% of your Maximum Life (273) as Fortify.

New: Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower.

Flawless Technique

Duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Critical Strike Chance maximum amount increased from 5 to 8%.

Carnage

Attack Speed maximum amount increased from 8% to 16%.

Warbringer

Fortify amount increased from 12% to 15% maximum Life.

Weapons Master

Previous: Swapping weapons grants you 3 Fury.

New: Swapping weapons grants you 4% of your Maximum Fury.

Hemorrhage

Previous: Enemies that have been affected by your Bleeding for 3 or more seconds take 12% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage from you.

New: Your Bleeding damage is increased by 15% [x] of the total amount of your Damage to Vulnerable Enemies bonus.

Blood Rage

Additional Functionality: Your damage dealt is increased by 25% [x] of the total amount of your Damage while Berserking bonus.

Legendary Aspects

Of Ancestral Force

Previous: Hammer of the Ancients quakes outwards, dealing 32-50% of its damage to enemies.

New: Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward, and its damage is increased by 5-15%.

Earthstriker's Aspect

Weapon Swap requirement for Overpower attack reduced from 10 to 8.

Adjusted functionality: Overpower proc now happens on your next non-Basic Attack.

Unique Items

Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus

Damage to Vulnerable Enemies affix replaced with Maximum Fury at 150% of normal value.

Damage per Fury increased from 0.1-0.3% to 0.2-0.4%.

Azurewrath

Non-Physical Damage affix increased by 120%.

Hellhammer

Critical Strike Damage affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of Upheaval.

Damage to Burning Enemies affix increased by 150%.

Ancient's Oath

Damage to Slowed Enemies affix replaced with Damage to Close Enemies.

The Unique Power Has been Adjusted

Previous: Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are slowed by 55-65% for 3 seconds.

New: Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies that have been pulled by Steel Grasp take x30-x50% bonus damage from you for 3 seconds.

Overkill

Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies affix replaced with Ranks of Death Blow.

Fields of Crimson

Bonus Ranks of Rupture affix replaced with Rupture Cooldown Reduction at 200% of normal value.

Battle Trance

Bonus Ranks of Frenzy affix increased by 100%.

Damage Reduction While Injured affix replaced with bonus Maximum Fury.

100,000 Steps

Dexterity affix increased by 100%.

Damage with Skills That Swap to New Weapons affix increased by 50%.

Cooldown for free Ground Stomp reduced from 30 to 15 seconds.

Rage of Harrogath

Damage Reduction From Bleeding Enemies affix increased by 15%.

Gohr’s Devastating Grips

Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Damage.

Attack Speed affix replaced with Critical Strike Chance Against Close Enemies.

Druid

Unique Items

Mad Wolf’s Glee

Poison Damage affix replaced with Damage at 140% of normal value.

Physical Damage affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Insatiable Fury

Overpower Damage affix increased by 100%.

Total Armor while in Werebear Form affix increased by 180%.

Storm’s Companion

Ranks of Wolves affix increased by 66%.

Companion Skill Damage affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Potion Drop Rate affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

Fleshrender

Damage While Shapeshifted Affix increased by 100%.

Damage While Healthy Affix replaced with Core Skill Damage.

The damage dealt to Poisoned enemies from Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl is now increased by x10% for each 100 Willpower you have.

Hunter’s Zenith

Damage While Shapeshifted affix increased by 60%.

Bonus Ranks of the Quickshift Passive affix increased by 200%.

Critical Strike Damage with Wolf Skills affix replaced with Critical Strike Chance.

Overpower Damage with Bear Skills affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of the Heightened Senses Passive.

Skills

Fierce Earth Spike

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Enhanced Maul

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Ravens

Passive damage increased from .2 to .24.

Active Damage increased from 1.6 to 2.5.

Enhanced Ravens

Bonus Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 8%.

Rabies

Damage increased from 1.1 to 1.4.

Spread speed increased by 50%.

Natural Rabies

Spread Speed bonus reduced from 100% to 50%.

Preserving Earthen Bulwark

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Enhanced Debilitating Roar

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Ferocious Wolf Pack

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Trample

Knockback distance reduced by 10%.

Natural Trample

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Supreme Grizzly Rage

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Passives

Ancestral Fortitude

You gain +5/10/15% Resistance to All Elements.

Charged Atmosphere

Interval for Lightning Bolts reduced from 18/15/12 seconds to 14/11/8 seconds.

Electric Shock

Lucky Hit: Chance to Immobilize increased from 5/10/15% to 8/16/24%.

Bonus damage to Immobilized enemies increased from 6/12/18% to 7/14/21%.

Safeguard

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Thick Hide

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Nature's Resolve

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Natural Fortitude

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Nature's Fury

Casting an Earth Skill has a 30% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa. These free Skills count as both Earth and Storm Skills.

Ursine Strength

While Healthy, deal 25% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage, and 25%[x] increased Overpower damage.

Lupine Ferocity

The guaranteed Critical Strike's bonus damage is increased to 140% [x] against Injured enemies.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast

Critical Strike Damage bonus amount now has a maximum of 200%.

Paragon

Earthen Devastation

Previous: Your Earth Skills deal 30% [x] increased damage to enemies afflicted by Crowd Control.

New: Earth Skills deal 10%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage, increased by 25%[x] of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Crowd Controlled up to 40%[x].

Thunderstruck

Previous: Storm Skills deal 30%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage against Vulnerable or Immobilized enemies.

New: Storm Skills deal bonus damage equal to 50%[x] of the total amount of your Damage to Close and Damage to Distant bonuses.

Necromancer

The Skeletal Warriors Inherit Thorns, Skeletal Mages Inherit Thorns, and Golem Inherits Thorns affixes have been combined into a single Affix: Minions Inherit Thorns.

A new Affix has been added: Minions Inherit Critical Strike Chance.

Cooldown Reduction can now appear on Shields.

Shields now have an Armor Value determined by their Item Power.

Blood Orbs now also heal your Minions for 15% of your Maximum Life when picked up.

Skills

Prime Army of the Dead

Chance to leave behind a Corpse increased from 15% to 100%.

Initiate's Hemorrhage

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Supernatural Blood Surge

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Dreadful Blood Mist

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Dreadful Bone Prison

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Decompose time to make a Corpse reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.

Passives

Death's Defense

Previous: Your minions cannot lose more than 60/45/30% of their Maximum Life from a single Damage Instance.

New Functionality: Your Minions gain +4/8/12% Armor and 8/16/24% Resistance to All Elements.

Terror

Now applies to your Shadow damage, rather than Darkness skills.

The first bonus now applies to Chilled enemies, and its second bonus applies to Frozen enemies.

Stand Alone

The description for this Passive has been updated to: Increases Damage Reduction by 6/12/18% when you have no minions. Each active minion reduces this bonus by 2%.

Drain Vitality

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Necrotic Carapace

Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Rathma’s Vigor

Previous: Increase your Maximum Life by 10% [x]. After being Healthy for 12 seconds, your next Blood skill Overpowers.

New: After being Healthy for 12 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers. This timer is reduced by 2 seconds each time Blood Orbs Heal or Overheal you for an amount greater than or equal to your base Life.

Shadowblight

Previous: Shadow Damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. You and your minions deal 10% [x] bonus damage to enemies with Shadowblight. Every 10th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 22% Shadow Damage.

New: Shadow damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. Every 10th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 22% Shadow damage. Shadowblight's damage is increased by 100% [x] of your Shadow Damage over Time bonus.

Transfusion

Previous: Blood Orbs also Heal your Minions for 20%/40%/60% of their heal amount.

New: Lucky Hit: Blood Skills have a 3/6/9% chance on hit to spawn a Blood Orb. This can only occur once every 4 seconds. This chance is doubled against bosses.

Gruesome Mending

Previous: While below 50% life, you receive 10%/20%/30% Healing from all sources.

New: Receive 10/20/30%+ more Healing from all sources.

Inspiring Leader

Healthy duration requirement reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Ossified Essence

Damage % per Essence past 50 reduced from 1.0% to 0.5%.

Bonded in Essence

Cooldown increased from 5 to 8 seconds.

Book of the Dead

Skeletal Warrior

Skeletal Warrior's Defenders Sacrifice Bonus has been updated to: You gain +20% Resistance to All Elements, but you can no longer raise Skeletal Warriors.

Skirmishers

Base damage increased from 0.11 to 0.14.

Defenders

Base damage increased from 0.11 to 0.14.

Golems

Basic attack damage increased by 100%.

Blood Golem

Active damage increased from 0.9 to 1.4.

Iron Golem

Active damage increased from 1.75 to 2.

Raise Skeleton

Skeleton Priest duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds, total healing increased from 15% to 25%.

Bone Mage Sacrifice

Overpower Bonus reduced from 40% to 25%.

Paragon

Mage Paragon Glyph's Additional Bonus

Previous: Skeletal Mages gain 25% Resistance to All Elements.

New: Minions gain +35% Resistance to All Elements.

Warrior Paragon Glyph's Additional Bonus

Previous: Skeletal Warriors gain 20% increased Armor.

New: Minions gain +30% increased Armor.

Infused Caster Rare Node

Previous: Skeletal Mages Resistance to All Elements.

New: Minion Resistance to All Elements.

Flesh-horror Rare Node

Previous: Golems Resistance to All Elements.

New: Minion Resistance to All Elements.

"+% Minion Armor" on Paragon Nodes has been increased from +4% to +8% on Rare Nodes and +2% to +4% on Magic Nodes.

+% Skeletal Warriors Armor on Paragon Nodes has been increased from +6.5% to +14% on Rare Nodes and +3.2% to 7% on Magic Nodes.

+% Golems Armor on Paragon Nodes have been increased from +6.5% to +14% on Rare Nodes and +3.2% to 7% Magic Nodes.

+% Total Armor while Golems are Active on Paragon Nodes have been increased from +2% to +6%% on Rare Nodes and +1% to +3% on Magic Nodes.

Hulking Monstrosity Legendary Node

Golem damage increased from 40% to 100%.

Infused Warrior Rare Node

Skeleton Warrior Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Infused Caster Rare Node

Skeleton Mage Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Frenzied Golem Rare Node

Golem Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Mutation's Golem Damage increased from 17% to 25%.

Infused Golem Rare Node

Golem Damage increased 17% to 25%.

Corporeal Rare Glyph

Previous: Paragon nodes within range gain +40.0% bonus to their Physical damage and damage reduction modifiers.

New: All Magic nodes within range have their effects increased by 150%.

Wither Legendary Node

The description now displays your current chance to trigger and the current value of bonus damage.

Bloodbath

Previous: Attacks that are guaranteed to Overpower deal 50% [x] increased Overpower damage.

New: All Overpowered attacks deal 35% [x] increased Overpower damage.

Bone Graft

Maximum Essence per stack reduced from 3 to 2, total Maximum Essence reduced from 24 to 16.

Changed Wither Legendary Node scaling from Willpower to Intelligence.

Changes Darkness Glyph scaling from Willpower to Intelligence.

Change Scourge Glyph scaling from Willpower to Intelligence.

Unique Items

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

Total Armor affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Deathless Visage

Total Armor affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

The Echoes left behind by Bone Spear from the Unique power now deal 5% [x] increased damage for every +30% of your Critical Strike Bonus Damage stat.

Damage reduced from 0.28-0.38 to 0.25-0.35.

Bloodless Scream

Damage to Frozen Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Intelligence.

Chill amount for Darkness skills increased from 40 to 100.

The Unique Power has had the following effect added: Darkness Skills deal x20-x50% bonus damage to Frozen enemies.

Deathspeaker’s Pendant

Summoning Skill Damage affix increased by 100%.

Overpower Damage affix replaced with Essence Cost Reduction.

Damage increased from 0.1-0.15 to 0.15-0.2.

Black River

Damage to Healthy Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of All Corpse Skills at up to 1 Rank above normal value.

Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of the Hewed Flesh Passive.

Lidless Wall

Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Ring of Mendeln

The unique power no longer requires 7 or more minions to be active.

Legendary Aspects

Hulking Aspect

Hulking Aspect will no longer appear on Rings. Instead, it will appear on Helmets, Chest Armor, Boots, Gloves, Amulets, and Shields.

Tidal Aspect

Damage penalty reduced from 60-50% to 50-40%.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper

Blight bonus damage increased from 20-60% to 40-80%.

Aspect of Hardened Bones

No longer requires 7 or more minions.

Aspect of Reanimation

Now affects your Golem as well as your Skeletons.

Coldbringer's Aspect

Any Skeletal Mages can cast Blizzard, rather than just Cold Skeletal Mages.

Aspect of Potent Blood

Previous: While at Full life, Blood Orbs grant 10-20 Essence.

New: While Healthy, Blood Orbs grant 10-20 Essence.

Rogue

Unique Items

Grasp of Shadow

Bonus Ranks of all Core Skills affix increased by 100%.

Shadow Clone Damage affix increased by 150%.

Damage to Vulnerable Enemies affix replaced with bonus Dexterity.

Condemnation

Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies affix replaced with Critical Strike Damage.

Windforce

Core Skill Damage affix increased by 40%.

Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with bonus Ranks of the Concussive Passive.

Lucky Hit Chance to deal double damage and Knock Back enemies increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

Skyhunter

Previous: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain 20-30 energy. This can only happen once per cast.

New: The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you have the maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast a Core Skill, then that skill gains 10-20% bonus Critical Strike Damage and you gain 5-10 Energy.

Cowl of the Nameless

Maximum Energy affix replaced with bonus Ranks of Imbuement Skills at up to 1 Rank above normal value.

Dexterity affix replaced with Damage Reduction from Close Enemies.

Eaglehorn

Previous: Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

New: Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Damaging 5 enemies with Penetrating Shot will cause your next cast to make enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Eyes in the Dark

Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills increased by 150%.

Damage to Elites affix replaced with Maximum Life.

Dodge Chance affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

The Unique Power now additionally increases the damage of Death Trap by 30-50%.

Word of Hakan

Ultimate Skill Damage affix increased by 200%.

Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Rain of Arrows Cooldown Reduction at 300% of normal value.

Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills affix replaced with Movement Speed.

Skills

Primary Blade Shift Upgrade

Description has been updated to: While Blade Shift is active, you gain +15% Resistance to All Elements and reduce the duration of incoming Control Impairing effects by 20%."

Blade Shift

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 35% to 50%.

Enhanced Blade Shift now gives the full 20% Movement Speed bonus immediately.

Heartseeker

Critical Strike Chance bonus effect increased from 3% to 5% per stack. The cap is still 15%.

Forceful Arrow

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 40% to 50%.

Countering Dark Shroud

Now requires at least 2 active shadows, down from 4, to gain its Critical Strike Chance increase.

Caltrops

Duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade

Damage taken increased from 20% to 25%.

Passives

Impetus

Distance for Damage buff reduced from 15 to 12 meters.

Now increases the damage of your next non-Basic attack.

Victimize

Victimize’s damage is increased by 120% of your Damage vs Vulnerable bonus.

Close Quarters Combat

Damage Calculation Updated.

Previous: Damaging a Close enemy with Marksman or Cutthroat Skills each grant a 10% (additive damage) [+] Attack Speed bonus for 8 seconds. While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, you deal 30% [x] increased damage against Crowd Controlled enemies.

New: Damaging a Close enemy with Marksman or Cutthroat Skills each grant a 10% [+] Attack Speed bonus for 8 seconds. While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, your damage dealt is increased by 40%[x] of the total amount of your Damage vs Crowd Controlled bonus.

Paragon

Eldritch Bounty Legendary Node

Previous: When you attack with an Imbued Skill, you gain 20% Resistance and 20% increased damage for that Imbuement's element for 9 seconds.

New: When you attack with an Imbued Skill, you gain +3% Maximum Resistance and 20% increased damage for that Imbuement's element for 9 seconds.

Pride Rare Glyph

Previous: Paragon nodes within range gain +40.0% bonus to their Physical damage and Damage Reduction modifiers.

New: +125% bonus to all Rare nodes within range.

No Witnesses Legendary Node

Previous: Your Ultimate Skills deal 30% [x] increased damage and grant you 10% [x] increased damage for 20 seconds when cast.

New: Your Ultimate Skills gain an additional 10% [x] damage from your Damage with Ultimate bonus and grant this bonus to all Skills for 8 seconds when cast.

Legendary Aspects

Energizing Aspect

Energy gain when hitting an Elite with a Basic Skill increased from 3-7 to 5-9.

Icy Alchemist's Aspect

Damage increased from 0.22-0.4 to 0.3-0.48.

Toxic Alchemist's Aspect

Damage increased from 0.11-0.16 to 0.15-0.2.

Aspect of Volatile Shadows

Damage increased from 0.22-0.27 to 0.3-0.35.

Aspect of Synergy

Agility Skill damage increased from 10-30% to 30-50%.

Aspect of Bursting Venom

No longer requires a Critical Strike.

Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Toxic pool damage increased from 1.08-1.35 to 1.25-1.52.

Sorcerer

Skills

Glinting Fire Bolt

Previous: Critical strikes with Fire Bolt increase the Burning damage you deal to the enemy by 20% for 4 seconds.

New: Fire Bolt increases the Burning damage you deal to the enemy by 25% for 3 seconds.

Incinerate

Bonus damage dealt ramp-up time reduced from 4 to 2 seconds. Total damage remains unchanged.

Enhanced Frozen Orb

Threshold for bonus damage reduced from 50 to 40 Mana.

Maximum distance reduced from 6 to 4.

Additional functionality: Bonus explosion damage is increased to x45% against Elites.

Meteor

Effect radius increased by 10%.

Wizard's Ball Lightning

Adjusted the maximum number of Crackling Energy generated per cast from 1 to 2.

Hydra

Summoned Hydra damage increased from 12% to 60%.

Supreme Currents

Additional Functionality: Crackling Energy pulses 25% faster while Unstable Currents is active.

Passives

Potent Warding

Previous: After casting a Non-Basic Skill, you gain 2/4/6% Resistance to All Elements and 1/2/3% additional Resistance to that Skill's element from 9 seconds.

New: After casting a Non-Basic Skill, you gain +3/6/9% Resistance to All Elements and +1/2/3% Maximum Resistance to that Skill's element for 9 seconds.

Align the Elements

Additional Functionality: This bonus persists for 2 seconds after taking damage.

Paragon

Enchanter Glyph

Previous: For each Skill equipped in your Enchantment Slots, gain 13% Resistance to that Skills' element.

New: For each Skill equipped in your Enchantment Slots, gain +5% Maximum Resistance to that Skill's element.

Galvanic Catalyst Rare Node

+17% Crackling Energy Damage changed to +10% Lightning Damage.

Surrounding Crackling Energy Damage Magic Nodes changed to +5% Lightning Damage.

Winter Rare Glyph

Previous Bonus: Paragon nodes within range gain +15.0% bonus to their Cold damage and damage reduction modifiers.

New Bonus: Rare Paragon nodes within range gain +125% bonus to their effects.

Searing Heat Legendary Node

Previous: Casting Fireball or Meteor increases the Critical Strike Chance of further casts of that Skill by 5% (additive damage) [+] for 5 seconds, up to 15% [+]. Additional stacks do not refresh this timer.

New: Your Fire skills have their Critical Strike Chance increased by +10% and their Direct Damage is increased by an amount equal to x10% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, up to a maximum of x30%.

Burning Instinct Legendary Node

Previous: Your Burning damage is increased by 40% of your Critical Strike Damage, further increased by 5% for every 20 Intelligence you have.

New: Your Burning damage deals bonus damage equal to x10% of the total amount of your Critical Strike Damage bonus, plus x1% for every 75 Intelligence you have.

Static Surge Legendary Node

Previous: Stunning Close enemies restores 10 mana.

New: After spending 100 Mana, your next cast of Chain Lightning or Charged Bolts makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds and grants you 10% of your maximum Mana. This Mana cost requirement is reduced by Mana Cost Reduction bonuses.

Elemental Summoner Legendary Node

Previous: Your Conjuration Skills have a 5% reduced Cooldown or Mana cost per Conjuration Skill you have equipped.

New: Your Conjuration Skills have 10% reduced Cooldown or Mana cost. They also deal bonus Damage equal to x3% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, Fire, and Lightning.

Frigid Fate Legendary Node

Previous: Dealing Cold damage to Vulnerable enemies increases your Lucky Hit Chance by 1% [+] for 5 seconds up to 15%[+].

New: You deal bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies equal to x10% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, up to a maximum of x30%.

Icefall Legendary Node

Previous: Killing a Frozen enemy grants you 15% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier (236) for 5 seconds.

New: Your Frost skills deal x15% bonus Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies. This bonus is doubled against Frozen enemies who are Vulnerable.

Legendary Aspects

Of Piercing Static (previously Of Static Cling)

The Legendary Power has been swapped with the Staff of Lam Essen.

Previous Power: Your casts of Charged Bolts have a 15-25% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.

New Power: Charged Bolts pierce, but deal 60-40% less damage to targets hit after the first.

The Aspect's name has been changed to Of Piercing Static to reflect its new power.

Of Engulfing Flames

Previous: While enemies are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total life, you deal 30-40% increased burning damage to them.

New: You deal 10-30% bonus Burning damage to enemies who are below 50% of their total Life or 80-100% if they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Unique Items

Staff of Endless Rage

Lucky Hit: Chance to Slow affix replaced with Fire Damage.

The Unique Power now also gives each 3rd cast of Fireball 20-40% bonus damage.

Iceheart Brais

Damage to Injured Enemies affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

Intelligence affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Esu’s Heirloom

Slow Duration Reduction affix replaced with Critical Strike Damage.

Evade Grants Movement Speed inherent affix duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Staff of Lam Essen

The Unique Power has been swapped with the Of Static Cling Legendary Aspect.

Previous Power: Charged Bolts pierce but deal 35-25% less damage to targets hit after the first.

New Power: Your cast of Charged Bolts have a 30-50% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.

Damage to Injured Enemies replaced with Critical Strike Damage.

Gloves of the Illuminator

Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore Resource affix restoration value increased by 50%.

Damage penalty reduced from 45-35% to 35-25%.

Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo

Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction.

Crackling Energy Damage affix increased by 50%.

Lightning Nova's base damage increased by 100%.

The Lightning Nova deals 50% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage for every 100 Intelligence you have.

Flamescar

Ranks of Incinerate affix increased by 50%.

Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Mana Cost Reduction.

The Oculus

Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore Resource affix replaced with Damage at 315% of normal value.

That concludes the list of changes coming to all five classes in Diablo 4 Season 2. The updates are extensive and crucial to the overall health of the game.

These changes are set to go live with the Diablo 4 Season 2 patch 1.2.0 on October 17, 2023.