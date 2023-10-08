5 Diablo 4 Season 2 quality of life changes players are looking forward to

Diablo 4 Season 2 is around the corner. While the developers are still trying to recover from the massacre of a first season, they've announced changes players can see in the next installment. The game did require some major quality-of-life reworks. While it wasn't really unplayable without them, their absence made the overall experience somewhat annoying.

Without these Diablo 4 Season 2 quality-of-life updates, it would be hard to bring players back to the game. So, here are five updates that are worth looking forward to in the Season of Blood.

5 major quality-of-life upgrades coming to Diablo 4 Season 2

As revealed in the Developer Update Livestream on October 4, Blizzard will be making tweaks to some of the game's major features. Here are some of the changes most players are looking forward to once Diablo 4 Season 2 goes live.

1) Scrolls of Escape

Scrolls of Escape will be automatically consumed if a player disconnects (Image via Blizzard)

One of the major problems that Hardcore mode players have complained about is dying due to disconnections. Now, if a Hardcore character dies, it indicates permadeath, and players will have to start from scratch.

Blizzard will be introducing something known as Scrolls of Escape once the new season goes live. If a Hardcore player ends up getting disconnected, one scroll will be consumed and will teleport the player to safety.

2) Gem shards

Gems will be replaced with Gem Shards in Diablo 4 Season 2 (Image via Blizzard)

There are different types of gems that players come across when defeating enemies. However, not all of them are used when it comes to enhancing the power of an item in the game. To add to this issue, they take up unnecessary space in the inventory.

From the next season, these gems won't drop anymore. Instead, players will be rewarded with Gem shards that will be located in the materials section. Players can use these shards to craft gems at the Jeweler.

3) Unlocked waypoints

Waypoints are located in every major town or city (Image via Blizzard)

Waypoints are essential when it comes to navigating in the Sanctuary. While they allow you to travel freely between two places, you will have to visit each waypoint first before you can fast-travel to them later.

Starting in Diablo 4 Season 2, whenever players skip the campaign and make their way into a new game, a total of 10 strategically placed waypoints will be unlocked for them.

4) Experience reworks

Nightmare Dungeons are getting a major XP rework (Image via Blizzard)

During the preseason and Season of the Malignant, leveling up in the game has been a daunting task. Moving forward, players can level up 40% quicker. XP gains are being adjusted across the board for various activities, including Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides.

Furthermore, higher world tiers will mean higher XP gains, which will further incentivize leveling up and reaching World Tiers 3 and 4 faster.

5) Uber uniques

The Grandfather is an Uber Unique two-handed sword (Image via Blizzard)

Uber Uniques have a terribly low drop rate in the game. To make matters worse, no one really knows how to target farm them either. All that is set to change in the Season of Blood.

Not only will the drop rates for these items be increased, but players can target farm them as well. However, players can farm Uber Duriel (basically Duriel in World Tier 4) for increased chances at Uber Uniques.

As of now, these are some of the changes worth looking forward to in Diablo 4 Season 2. However, these aren't the only changes coming to the game. From mounts to other upgrades to the Nightmare Dungeons, Blizzard has taken all the community feedback into account and will be implementing some really big changes. It will be interesting to see how things pan out once the new season goes live.