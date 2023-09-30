Diablo 4 Season of Blood (Season 2) devstream: Dates, where to watch, and more

Diablo 4 Season 2 is almost here. Based upon the information revealed by Rod Fergusson a few days back on X, Blizzard would need two full deep-dive livestreams to explicate everything coming in the new season. With that in mind, the developers have revealed the date for the first Season of Blood deep dive livestream.

These comprehensive livestreams are important for live service titles, allowing developers to interact directly with the players and provide a glimpse into upcoming additions in the new season. Here's everything players need to know about the Diablo 4 Season of Blood deep dive dev streams.

Diablo 4 Season 2 deep dive devstream date and time

Expand Tweet

As revealed via a tweet, the first Diablo 4 Season 2 deep dive devstream will be held on October 4 from 11 am PDT. The duration of this livestream remains unclear, but it's expected to run beyond two hours.

During this deep dive, the developers will showcase a lot of upcoming in-game changes, followed by an interactive session with the players.

What to expect in the first Diablo 4 Season 2 deep dive devstream?

Expand Tweet

Since this is the first of the two devstreams planned out for Season of Blood, Blizzard will be touching upon the major quality-of-life updates coming in the new season. These will include loot balances, mount upgrades, and other features requested by the community.

Furthermore, they'll delve into some of the vampiric powers that players will be able to wield in the new season. This will be followed by another campfire chat on October 10, where the developers will elaborate on the class balances and in-game mechanics.

Based on everything revealed so far, the game seems to be undergoing a huge overhaul. This could be a blessing in disguise, as a lot of players have migrated due to a lack of end-game content and improper loot balances.

Hopefully, Blizzard can attract players following the reveals on October 4, with the first Season 2 deep dive livestream. If the latest offering is even remotely similar to Season of the Malignant, then the future looks quite bleak for the title.