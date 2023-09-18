Diablo 4 Season 2 could require two "deep dive streams" for complete coverage

Diablo 4 Season 2 is around a month away. Although the first season failed to meet players' expectations, developers are counting on the next iteration to rekindle the spark. A lot of issues continue to persist in the current season, which has forced the entire playerbase to turn to other titles. Certain facets didn't work out for Blizzard's action RPG because of the disastrous season one patch.

Furthermore, Baldur's Gate 3 went live around the same time, which was yet another reason behind the decline of Diablo 4. That said, does Diablo 4 Season 2 have what it takes to draw players back to the game?

Diablo 4 Season 2 will be larger and bring more content

Dubbed as the Season of Blood, players will receive vampire-like powers in Diablo 4 Season 2. It will be interesting to see how they get these powers and their subsequent usage. Notably, Blizzard General Manager Rod Fergusson recently posted on X that the second season boasted much more content. He claimed it would require two full developer deep dives to cover everything arriving in the new season.

While the details aren't available just yet, rumors suggest that Diablo 4 Season 2 will allow players to target-farm Uber-uniques.

As of now, the drop rates for these pieces of gear are abysmal. Furthermore, the current seasonal storyline is quite repetitive and boring, with not much endgame content available.

The second season of Diablo 4 is expected to incorporate a plethora of content because the numbers don't look great. In the absence of a proper metric that displays the total number of players in-game, Twitch is the next best alternative.

While it may not be enough to gauge the current number of active players, it can be used to determine the overall interest in a particular title.

Based on the metrics revealed by Twitch Tracker, the interest in Blizzard's RPG has been declining steadily. That said, if Season 2 does have more content to offer, farmable opportunities, a better battlepass, and strong endgame content, there could be a resurgence.

With around a month before the new season goes live, developers should start releasing teasers. It will be interesting to see what they have in store for fans.