It's been a little over a month since Diablo 4 Season of Blood went live. With the new seasonal update, Blizzard fixed a plethora of problems that had been plaguing their new action role-playing game (ARPG) ever since its launch.

Despite there being a few issues that still need to be addressed, a majority of them have already been resolved and have caused a lot of players to make their way back to the Sanctuary.

The developers have also been rolling out patches quite frequently to add fresh items and fix some of the bugs that keep appearing every now and then.

All that said, here are the official Diablo 4 Season of Blood update 1.2.2 official patch notes.

Diablo 4 patch 1.2.2 official notes

The Diablo 4 patch 1.2.2 is scheduled to go live on November 7. Although Blizzard hasn't mentioned a specific time for when they will be releasing this update, previous patches have gone live at around 10 am PST, so players can expect the same with the 1.2.2 update as well.

Let's dive into what players can expect in the new update.

Gameplay updates

Malignant Rings

Five new Unique Rings have been added to Diablo 4 Season of Blood, one for each class. These contain malignant powers that were introduced during Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. Although you won't have access to the malignant hearts anymore, these rings contain their powers by default. They are as follows:

Ring of Red Furor (Barbarian Unique Ring):

(Barbarian Unique Ring): After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10—30% (multiplicative damage) [x] bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer Unique Ring)

(Sorcerer Unique Ring) For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10—15%[x] increased damage for 4 seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.

Airidah's Inexorable Will (Druid Unique Ring)

(Druid Unique Ring) When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal 0.5-1.0 Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have.

Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue Unique Ring)

(Rogue Unique Ring) Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing 2.0-3.0 Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds.

Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer Unique Ring)

(Necromancer Unique Ring) Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you:

Raise Skeleton every 1-2 seconds.

Corpse Explosion every 1-2 seconds.

Corpse Tendrils every 8-16 seconds.

Seasonal adjustments

The following adjustments have been made for the Sanguine Battery Event in Diablo 4 Season of Blood.

Pillar health has been increased from 75% to 85%.

Pillar repair time has been decreased from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the additional enemies in the Lord Zir boss fight would not get stunned when Lord Zir gets staggered.

Fixed an issue where Metamorphosis would not trigger temporary movement speed bonuses in Diablo 4.

Fixed an issue where the Anticipation Vampiric Power didn't display Cooldown Reduction for Ultimate abilities when in town.

Fixed an issue where the Hectic Vampiric Power did not reduce the cooldown of skills with charges in Diablo 4.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal quest “Battle of Fear” and “Faith” could be completed without completing Chapter 3 of the Season Journey.

Fixed an issue where the upgrade button for Vampiric Powers could be interacted with when there are no new powers available, wasting 25 Potent Blood.

Fixed an issue where Lord Zir could not respawn if the player re-entered the boss arena too quickly after respawning.

Fixed an issue where Evade and non-damaging Skills could trigger Hemomancy.

Dungeons and Events

Fixed an issue where progression would be blocked when an enemy spawned behind the locked door in the Luban's Rest dungeon.

Fixed an issue where monsters could spawn from a Nightmare Portal location after the portal had teleported or been destroyed in Diablo 4.

Quests

Fixed multiple instances where the quest marker could disappear when leaving the area during multiple quests.

Fixed an issue where Prava and her knights could stop progressing through the area during the Scouring of Caldeum if certain Elites were killed from a distance during the “Kill Demons Attacking from Above” quest.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Lilith could still launch area-of-effect attacks after she is defeated following the first phase in the Echo of Lilith.

Fixed an issue where Angelbreath or Potions could randomly spawn when The Beast in the Ice spawned.

Fixed an issue where followers could get stuck when going back and forth over a traversal.

Fixed an issue where Inner Sight didn't trigger properly against Training Dummies.

Fixed an issue where Necromancer Minions and Druid Companions wouldn't attack Training Dummies.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader wouldn't properly read life totals above 999.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader on PS4 didn't read all the text in Vendor and Crafting displays.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where achievements related to the Hatred's Chosen buff could not trigger appropriately.

Various visual, performance, and stability improvements.

That concludes the list of changes that are set to go live in the Diablo 4 1.2.2 update. It will be worth seeing what further tweaks are introduced to the game via future updates.