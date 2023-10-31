Diablo 4 Season 2 Patch 1.2.1 to improve uber unique rolls

Diablo 4 Season 2's patch 1.2.1 is scheduled to go live in a few hours. While the update will be adding some highly requested features to the game, there is something really interesting that was hidden away in the patch notes. Not only will this feature improve the already improved quality of life in the game, but it will also come in handy for players who need their builds to be perfect.

Being a role-playing game (RPG), builds are of utmost importance in this title. So, what is this feature that has the potential to improve Diablo 4 Season 2 even further?

Diablo 4 Season 2 patch 1.2.1 bug fix guarantees uber unique god rolls

In Diablo 4 Season of Blood, players will be able to get their hands on uber uniques by defeating Uber Duriel, one of the five endgame bosses in the game. While this was a known fact so far, there was a small note in the 1.2.1 update patch notes that mentioned that these items were not dropping with their max rolls.

For example, prior to this update, if an uber unique had the chance of dropping with a 20-30% crit chance, the item would drop with a stat which would be within the aforementioned range. However, once the patch goes live, the uber uniques will drop with the maximum stat possible.

While the uber unique drops in Diablo 4 are still low, the fact that they'll drop with max rolls or god rolls is something that will reduce the burden of the grind for players actively looking for these items.

Thus, it's recommended that you hold on to your Duriel summoning materials until the patch goes live. While there's no harm in farming the boss even now, you might want to wait it out till after the patch is live so that you get the best possible rolls on the items that you're looking for.

Compared to the first season, the Season of Blood has improved in leaps and bounds and has seen an increase in the number of players. The builds seem to be working once again, and players are finally having fun again. That said, the developers have stated that they have no intention of nerfing the classes anymore, so it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the near future.

Furthermore, more updates are scheduled to go live over the next couple of weeks in Diablo 4 Season of Blood. As of now, it's unclear what these changes will be, but they could improve the condition of the game even further. Also, given that dataminers have found new information about the brand new expansion in the game, there's a chance that the developers might be setting things leading up to the expansion from this season itself.