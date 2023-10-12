Diablo 4 Season 2 Duriel loot table

In Diablo 4 Season 2, Blizzard will introduce a way through which players can target farm whatever unique items they want. Although these unique items will drop randomly throughout the world, players will be able to summon and defeat the different bosses in the game for some specific pieces of loot. Not only does this ensure that everyone has a fair shot at these pieces of gear, but it also reduces some dependence on the RNG mechanic.

Uniques are really powerful items in Diablo 4. Apart from the regular stats, they come with some intrinsic perks that can increase the potency of any build.

What uniques does Duriel drop in Diablo 4 Season 2?

The Duriel boss fight in Diablo 4 Season 2 can be completed in both World Tier 3 and 4. However, defeating him in World Tier 3 will not give you access to any of the unique items that he drops. That will only happen in World Tier 4.

Furthermore, Duriel is the only boss in the game who will also drop uber uniques. With that said, here's a list of all the items that you can get from the Lord of Pain.

Uber uniques

General Barbarian Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Druid Melted Heart of Selig Doombringer Doombringer - Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Andariel's Visage The Grandfather The Grandfather Harlequin Crest Ring of Starless Skies

Uniques

General Barbarian Necromancer Rogue Sorcerer Druid Godslayer Crown Azurewrath Black River Cowl of the Nameless Flamescar Tempest Roar Flickerstep Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty Blood Moon Breeches Scoundrel's Leathers Blue Rose Dolman Stone Tibault's Will X'Fals Corroded Signet Soulbrand Banished Lord's Talisman

How to summon and defeat Duriel in Diablo 4 Season 2

Blizzard has added an additional layer to these boss fights in the Season of Blood. To defeat these bosses, you will first have to acquire a set of materials. Using these materials, you will either have to craft a sigil for a dungeon specific to the boss, or you will have to deposit these items at an altar to summon the boss.

For Duriel, you will have to collect Mucus-Slick Eggs and Shards of Agony. These items can be acquired by defeating The Galvanic Saint and the Echo of Varshan. Once you have the required amounts of these items, you can summon Duriel.

Duriel will deal a lot of poison damage, so make sure you stack up on your poison resistance, either through potions or by collecting gear that grants the said resistance.

Furthermore, keep an eye on the ground while engaging Duriel in Diablo 4 Season 2. Before he launches his AoE attacks, you will notice an outline on the ground. Steer clear of these outlines and keep up with your attacks, and you will make quick work of this boss.

If you are lucky enough, you will acquire one of the uber uniques from the loot table mentioned above.