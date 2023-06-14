Diablo 4 “Voice chat not working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Even a week after its official release, Diablo 4 seems to face recurring performance issues as players continue to face server outages, game crashes, and voice chat errors. One of the more popular bugs till now is where the voice chat is not working in the game, and players cannot use the feature even when logging in with a party.

The voice chat error is something that seems to be happening from the early access period and usually occurs when there are issues with the game’s servers or with the game files themselves. It’s one of the most annoying errors to deal with in the game, as there is no permanent solution for the problem apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Today’s Diablo 4 guide will go over some of the things you can do to deal with the “Voice chat not working” error.

Fixing the “voice chat not working” error in Diablo 4

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions for the “voice chat not working” error in Diablo 4. However, here are a few temporary workarounds that you will be able to try to work around the bug and start speaking to your party members as you look to take on the demon hordes in Sanctuary.

1) Fix the in-game sound output settings

It might be so that the sound output settings are set to something which does not match your device name. Hence, you will need to select the right output device, and you can do this by doing the following:

Make your way to the game's Main Menu and then to the Sound Tab.

Here you will see the Game Sound Output option, where you can select the device you are using.

Click on the dropdown and select the correct audio device from the given options.

This will likely fix all of the sound and voice problems you might be facing within Diablo 4.

2) Restart the game

Restarting the game might not seem like it will work when it comes to fixing the voice-related issues in the title. However, it seems that many in the community could temporarily deal with the issue by restarting it. Hence, it’s something that you, too, can look to do to deal with the error in the game.

3) Change the Voice Chat mode

The next thing you will be required to do is change the Voice Chat mode in the game and toggle between push-to-talk and Open Mic.

To do this, you must make your way to the Main Menu and then select Options followed by Voice Chat settings. Here you can toggle between the two settings, and hopefully, it will help resolve your performance problems in Diablo 4.

