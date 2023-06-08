Diablo 4 “Keeps crashing on PC” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Diablo 4's performance issues seem to persist for those on PC. Even a couple of days after launch, players on the platform are still facing issues with connectivity and error codes. The crashing issue appears to be the more common and pressing concern in the community. This is because it force closes the game every time it occurs.
There is no specific time for when the error pops up. Some have complained that it is when the screen loads, while others have mentioned that the game crashed while loading a dungeon. This is one of the reasons why there is no particular fix for the problem apart from a few temporary workarounds.
Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the things that you can take to deal with the “Keeps crashing on PC” error in Diablo 4.
Fixing the “Keeps crashing on PC” error in Diablo 4
To deal with the crashing error in the latest Diablo title, there are a few things that you can do.
1) Re-install the game
While this might look like a rather aggressive step to deal with the crashing error, it seems to have worked for many players. Re-installing the game through the Battle.net app is likely to solve much of the performance error, which is not related to server problems.
2) Checking for file integrity
It’s likely that the crashing issue is due to some corrupt files in the Diablo 4 installation directory. You can fix it by making your way to the Batte.net client, selecting the game, clicking on its settings, and selecting “scan and fix”.
This will launch a program that will automatically scan all the files in the directory and replace the ones that are broken and damaged.
3) Check server stability
Log-in surges and server bugs are also some of the reasons behind the game crashing on PC.
You might want to head over to the title's official Twitter handle as it often updates fans on all major issues.
4) Check system requirements
If the issue persists, it’s likely that your hardware settings do not match the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game. Hence, it’s important that you check the settings and consider upgrading certain parts of your rig that will help support the game better.
Diablo 4 system requirements
For those wondering, here are the system requirements for the game:
Diablo 4 minimum requirements (1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Diablo 4 Medium requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Diablo 4 High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Diablo 4 Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
If the above methods do not solve the problem, you will have to wait until Blizzard releases a patch to fix it.