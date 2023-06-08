Diablo 4 “Keeps crashing on PC” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Diablo 4's performance issues seem to persist for those on PC. Even a couple of days after launch, players on the platform are still facing issues with connectivity and error codes. The crashing issue appears to be the more common and pressing concern in the community. This is because it force closes the game every time it occurs.

There is no specific time for when the error pops up. Some have complained that it is when the screen loads, while others have mentioned that the game crashed while loading a dungeon. This is one of the reasons why there is no particular fix for the problem apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’s guide goes over some of the things that you can take to deal with the “Keeps crashing on PC” error in Diablo 4.

Fixing the “Keeps crashing on PC” error in Diablo 4

cactus @cactysevergreen @Blizzard_Ent @Diablo My 6k starforge PC keeps crashing while I try to play Diablo 4 that I paid $20 extra to play early. should I kill myself now or later? @StarforgePCs My 6k starforge PC keeps crashing while I try to play Diablo 4 that I paid $20 extra to play early. should I kill myself now or later? @StarforgePCs @Blizzard_Ent @Diablo https://t.co/t1gK9s11qY

To deal with the crashing error in the latest Diablo title, there are a few things that you can do.

1) Re-install the game

While this might look like a rather aggressive step to deal with the crashing error, it seems to have worked for many players. Re-installing the game through the Battle.net app is likely to solve much of the performance error, which is not related to server problems.

2) Checking for file integrity

It’s likely that the crashing issue is due to some corrupt files in the Diablo 4 installation directory. You can fix it by making your way to the Batte.net client, selecting the game, clicking on its settings, and selecting “scan and fix”.

This will launch a program that will automatically scan all the files in the directory and replace the ones that are broken and damaged.

3) Check server stability

Log-in surges and server bugs are also some of the reasons behind the game crashing on PC.

You might want to head over to the title's official Twitter handle as it often updates fans on all major issues.

Whooith 🍃 VTuber @whooith Ended my stream early, Kinda wish I had a stream PC rn.



My stream crashes so much cause of Diablo 4 its honestly so frustrating. I don't see why a game is crashing the Nvidia encoding constantly.



Im NOT the only streamer having this issue. Ended my stream early, Kinda wish I had a stream PC rn.My stream crashes so much cause of Diablo 4 its honestly so frustrating. I don't see why a game is crashing the Nvidia encoding constantly.Im NOT the only streamer having this issue.

4) Check system requirements

If the issue persists, it’s likely that your hardware settings do not match the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game. Hence, it’s important that you check the settings and consider upgrading certain parts of your rig that will help support the game better.

Diablo 4 system requirements

For those wondering, here are the system requirements for the game:

Diablo 4 minimum requirements (1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280

DirectX®: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Diablo 4 Medium requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

DirectX®: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Diablo 4 High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

DirectX®: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Diablo 4 Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)

OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

DirectX®: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

If the above methods do not solve the problem, you will have to wait until Blizzard releases a patch to fix it.

