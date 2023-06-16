Diablo 4 “Your account is currently locked” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

It appears that Diablo 4 still has performance issues, as players have recently been reporting frequent crashes and disconnections while in the middle of a dungeon. One issue that seems to be popping up much more frequently is the “Your account is currently locked” error, which prevents players from logging in to the game.

This error occurs every now and then. It usually happens while you are trying to make your way into the Diablo 4 servers or when in the game itself. The server automatically kicks you out while showing the message, “Your account is currently locked.”

What makes this bug so annoying to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent solution that one can look for apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide goes over what causes the “Your account is currently locked” in the game and what can be done to temporarily fix it.

What causes the “Your account is currently locked” error in Diablo 4?

monokrome @AGlaiveMistake



I should stop playing "live" games. Apparently nobody can do them well. Finally got to the end of this mission in Act III of Diablo 4. Suddenly I get kicked out and now my account is "locked".I should stop playing "live" games. Apparently nobody can do them well.

The “Your account is currently locked” error in Diablo 4 usually occurs when there is an issue from the game’s end.

Here are some of the instances that can make the error pop up for you in the game:

The game’s servers are seeing a high amount of log-in surges, because of which they cannot take more players logging in.

The Diablo 4 servers may be down or facing issues that are making Blizzard kick you from the servers or not letting you log in.

You did not log in to the game properly, or your ISP might be having issues with connectivity.

How to fix the “Your account is currently locked” error in Diablo 4

Shimzen @ShimzenPlays Lost my hardcore @Diablo 4 character today because of a server disconnect. I was prevented from quickly logging back in by a message saying my account was locked. Would love if bnet services didn't stop you from quickly relogging. Hope this gets corrected. #RIP little shimmy. Lost my hardcore @Diablo 4 character today because of a server disconnect. I was prevented from quickly logging back in by a message saying my account was locked. Would love if bnet services didn't stop you from quickly relogging. Hope this gets corrected. #RIP little shimmy.

To deal with the “Your account is currently locked” error, you might want to try out the following things:

Wait for a time when the log-in surges are not that high before making your way into the game’s servers. Surges will depend from region to region, so based on where you are playing the game, you will need to choose the right time to log in.

If the servers themselves are affected, you will be required to wait it out until Blizzard fixes the issues. There will usually be a short maintenance period followed by a hotfix, which you will need to install when the servers are finally up.

Try restarting the game. While it may not seem like much like a fix, it seems to have worked for many in the Diablo community.

Restarting your internet router is another way to go. If the issue is with internet connectivity from your end, resetting the router can potentially fix the problem.

Do keep in mind that if the “Your account is currently locked” error persists for you even after hours, you should contact Blizzard Support and allow their team to help you out.

