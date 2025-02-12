Diablo Immortal Feast of Valenti rewards, event schedule, and more

The Feast of Valenti event in Diablo Immortal is a Dibalo-style spin on the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebrations. It introduces a sinister entity, Valenti, a spirit known for granting wishes in exchange for grisly offerings. During this event, you can participate in special limited-time activities and win rewards.
This guide explores the Diablo Immortal Feast of Valenti.
What is the Feast of Valenti event schedule in Diablo Immortal?
The Feast of Valenti kicks off globally on February 12, 2025, at 3 am server time and will run until March 12, 2025, at 3 am server time. This gives players a full month to participate in special activities and collect rewards.
Read more: Diablo Immortal to get major January loot bonanza with returning events, new Battle Pass, and more
Ahead of the event launch, server maintenance took place on February 11, 2025, from 4 pm to 6 pm PST for Oceania, China, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe servers.
For players in the Americas, maintenance is scheduled for February 12, 2025, from 12 am to 2 am PST. Once the maintenance is complete, the event will be live.
How to participate in the Feast of Valenti event schedule in Diablo Immortal
During the event, players will earn a special currency called Bloody Hearts by completing various limited-time activities. These hearts serve as an offering to Valenti: in return, she bestows valuable rewards.
You can gather Bloody Hearts by taking part in the following special events:
- Trial of the Hordes
- Survivor’s Bane
- Wild Brawl
- Fractured Plane
The more you engage in these events, the more Bloody Hearts you’ll collect, increasing your chances of securing high-tier rewards.
Also read: Diablo Immortal Season 35 - End date, events, and more
What are the Feast of Valenti event rewards in Diablo Immortal?
Players who collect Bloody Hearts and offer them to Valenti will receive various valuable rewards, including:
- Telluric Pearls – A rare material useful for crafting and upgrading gear.
- One-Star Legendary Gems – Enhance your power with these special gems.
- Legendary Items – Exclusive pieces of gear to improve your build.
- Gold – Essential currency for upgrades and crafting.
As you accumulate more Bloody Hearts, you’ll unlock additional rewards, ensuring plenty of incentives to keep slaying demons throughout the event.
Additional content in the update
Beyond the Feast of Valenti, this update also introduces other features and returning events:
- Winds of Fortune Event – A 24-hour bonus event granting double drops on gold and other valuable loot.
- Season 36 Battle Pass: Amberclad – Launching on February 13, 2025, this pass features 40 ranks of rewards, including crests, hilts, and Legendary Gems. Premium pass holders will receive even more exclusive rewards.
- New legendary items – Each class gets new Legendary items that can be acquired in Inferno V and higher difficulties.
- Set item drop adjustments – All dungeon bosses and Ancient Elites now have a chance to drop Set items, though final dungeon bosses will have a slightly lower drop rate to balance this.
- Battleground rewards update – Players switching classes mid-season must complete additional matches to earn end-of-season rewards, and overall Battleground rewards have been increased.
- Returning events – Other events making a comeback include All Clans on Deck, Trial of the Hordes, Survivor’s Bane, and Conqueror.
With the new Battle Pass, additional legendary items, and balancing updates, this update brings plenty of content to explore.