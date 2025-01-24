Diablo Immortal Season 35 - End date, events, and more

Diablo Immortal Season 35 has brought a new wave of content to the ARPG, including rewards, new events, and more. This new update alsos contains a new Battle Pass that gives the players an opportunity to get new cosmetics, treasures, and more. If you opt to get the premium version, you will get exclusive rewards, treasures, and a boost.

In this article, we have shared everything you can expect from Diablo Immortal Season 35.

What to expect from Diablo Immortal Season 35

A new wave of content coming to Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo Immortal Season 35 went live on January 16, 2025, and will run until February 13, 2025.

Seasonal reset and new Battle Pass

This season, the theme of the Battle Pass is Traveling Blade. It offers various armor sets, Hilts, Crests, and Legendary Gems that have an improved drop rate.

Legendary Gems in Diablo Immortal Season 35

The Legendary Gems available this season are categorized into One-Star, Two-Star, and Five-Star Gems.

One-star gems Two-star gems Five-star gems The Black Rose Lightning Core Blood-Soaked Jade Ca’arsen’s Invigoration Mother’s Lament Bottled Hope Berserker’s Eye Power & Command Seeping Bile Everlasting Torment Pain Clasp Starfire Shard Freedom and Devotion Viper’s Bite Roiling Consequence Heartstone The Hunger Gloom Cask Misery Elixir Bloody Reach Echoing Shade Trickshot Gem Igneous Scorn Void Spark Pain of Subjugation Volatility Shard Frozen Heart Lucent Watcher Cold Confidant Spiteful Blood Defiant Soul The Abiding Curse Blessing of the Worthy Blessed Pebble Tear of the Comet Stormvault Respite Stone Kir Sling Maw of the Deep Entropic Well Ironbane Wulfheort Mocking Laughter Mossthorn Hilt of Many Realms Golden Firmament

These Legendary Gems offer exciting buffs and enhancements, making them essential for any player looking to maximize their power during the season.

Battle Pass versions

There are two versions of the Battle Pass:

Empowered Battle Pass : Features an additional track of rewards granted at every rank.

: Features an additional track of rewards granted at every rank. Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass: Includes all previous rewards, along with a starting boost of 10 ranks and up to five Ephemeral Treasures.

Challenge Dungeons changes

All the new changes to Challenge Dungeons (Image via Blizzard)

Season 35 has introduced balance changes to Challenge Dungeons in Diablo Immortal, making them more difficult and rewarding. Additionally, players will no longer be able to follow others while inside a Challenge Dungeon.

Balance changes

Some notable changes in the game modes include:

Sacrificial Power : Life cost reduced from 10% to 8%.

: Life cost reduced from 10% to 8%. Conjurer: Doppelganger damage increased, but the duration is halved to 6 seconds.

Limited-time events in Diablo Immortal Season 35

1) Conqueror Event

From January 10, 3 a.m. - January 17, 3 a.m. server time, the Conqueror event brought players to an ancient fighting pit in Shassar. They battled it out to bring honor to thier name and riches to their collection in this intense PvP event.

2) Survivor's Bane Event

From January 10, 3 a.m. - January 17, 3 a.m. server time, players faced off in Survivor’s Bane, starting each run without their items and with a random skill from their class. They fought across three challenging levels: Shassar Sea, Ashwold Cemetery, and Frozen Tundra, earning rewards as they progressed.

3) Winds of Fortune

Running from January 15, 3:00 a.m. - January 22, 3:00 a.m. server time, this limited-time event increased the rewards that players earned. They activated a 24-hour buff to enjoy duplicate drops for Gold, Experience, Battle Pass Points, Normal Gems, Legendary Items, and more. This event also boosted drops from activities like Horadric Bestiary, Challenge Rifts, Bounties, and more.

4) Hungering Moon Event

From January 11, 3 a.m. - January 18, 2:59 a.m. server time, players could complete up to three tasks a day to sate the Hungering Moon’s appetite for blood. This event challenged them with daily objectives and rewarded them handsomely for their efforts.

5) Wild Brawl

The Wild Brawl event runs from January 17, 3 a.m. - January 24, 3 a.m. server time, allowing players to enlist their most trusted companions and battle in a massive team-based PvP event. Start at Level 1, they can explore a large map and work together with their team of six to outlast the others and secure victory.

6) Shady Stock

From January 18, 3 a.m. - January 25, 3 a.m. server time, Yakin’s Shady Stock event brings a new opportunity to peruse liberated goods that have made their way into Westmarch.

