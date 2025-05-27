The Division 2 Cache Codes - Battle for Brooklyn (May 2025)

With the launch of the Battle of Brooklyn DLC, Ubisoft has given away free The Division 2 Cache Codes for both newcomers as well as veterans to kick off their brand-new journey. This rewards players with Caches, which are a type of lootbox that rewards players with unique weapons, gear, cosmetics, and more goodies to use in-game.

Below, we have compiled a list of all codes for The Division 2. Furthermore, we will also take a look at how to redeem the codes to get Caches.

How to redeem The Division 2 Cache Code for Battle for Brooklyn DLC

Here are all active Cache Codes for The Division 2 alongside their rewards:

QXD2-CV0G-DRBA-15UB: Exotic Cache (x2), Standard Material Pack (x1), Specialized Material Pack (x1)

How to redeem The Division 2 Cache Code:

Head to the official The Division 2 Ubisoft redemption website Log in with your active Ubisoft account Copy and paste the following code in the text field: QXD2-CV0G-DRBA-15UB Click the "Submit My Code" button

The next time players boot the game, they will be able to redeem these Caches from their inventory. Note that since the level cap in the game is level 40, players might want to wait until they are max level before opening this Cache, as it grants Exotic weapons, which are some of the best and highest tier loot in the game.

However, owning the Battle for Brooklyn DLC allows players to instantly boost their character to level 40 and enjoy the new story campaign either solo or co-op as they desire. That said, do note that each The Division 2 Cache Code is only redeemable once per Ubisoft account.

What is The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC about?

Redeem The Division 2 Cache Codes and grab the Exotics to take along on this new adventure (Image via Ubisoft)

Set in an all-new open-world map, players will join the resistance against the Cleaners who seek to destroy Brooklyn with their powerful Purple Flame weapons. All-new skills and loot await players as they fight through a new story campaign in either solo or co-op

Players must be wary of the new threats as the violent flame can corrode their armor, leading to more dangerous gameplay scenarios than ever before. Two new areas have been added, namely Dumbo and Brooklyn Heights. Alongside the new level boost, increased stash space upon purchasing this DLC will let players farm new gear to their heart's content.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and the Battle for Brooklyn DLC are available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

