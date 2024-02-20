Does Last Epoch have Controller Support?

Controller support is important in ARPG/MMOs like Last Epoch. It allows players to play with a greater level of comfort, especially after several hours of intense gameplay. It also shows the players what kind of support they can expect if they get the game for other platforms. That level of support and functionality is key in modern games, though not all titles in the Action RPG/MMO genres offer the same level of alternate control methods.

Ahead of the game’s official launch in February 2024, we’ve looked into the controller support for Last Epoch and compiled the information you need. Whether it’s specific controller types or learning how to get it set up on your PC, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Breaking down Last Epoch’s controller support

All you have to do is plug-and-play (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Yes, Last Epoch features Controller Support on PC and reportedly does as well on the Steam Deck. Unfortunately, that’s not a feature we have access to test. However, since I primarily use a controller for a lot of games on my PC, I tested my three main controllers: PlayStation 5 DualSense, Xbox Controller (Razer Chroma Wolverine), and my Switch Pro controller.

The only one that didn’t work was the Switch Pro - probably because my controller is starting to die. The PlayStation 5 DualSense and all my other PlayStation 5 controllers, like the SCUF Reflex, worked fine. The Razer Chroma Wolverine took a few seconds longer to detect, but it also connected and showed in-game as an X-Input controller.

You might notice that the screenshots of the game don’t feature controller support inputs at all. Anytime you use your keyboard - including to take screenshots - it swaps back over to the keyboard support icons. If you want to know if you can use a controller when Last Epoch launches, the answer is an unequivocal “Yes”.

While all three of my console controllers didn't work, two out of three aren't bad (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

However, I do feel like a keyboard is still incredibly important. Some things on a controller are clunky, such as using the touchpad to scroll. Selling items also felt like a chore on the controller. Using a combination of the keyboard and controller support for Last Epoch is ideal. That gives you access to certain inputs faster, as well as easy chatting with people in-game.

The controller support in Last Epoch could use some improvements, but it does exist and is instantly accessible. You don’t have to do anything when you plug the controller in. At most, you might have to alt-tab or press a button on your controller to get it to change over, but nothing is more complex than that.

Ahead of the game’s official 1.0 launch, players can also get a look at the full patch notes, as the game will have a considerable amount of downtime between February 20 and 21, 2024.