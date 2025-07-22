Drakantos: Everything we know about the f2p MMORPG

Drakantos is an MMORPG that we highlighted as one of the titles we think fans should watch out for here in 2025, and that hasn’t changed since January. If anything, I’m more excited about it than I was back in the early days of this year. Since then, it’s received over 300,000 wishlists on Steam, which is nothing to sneeze at. In addition to that, the developers, Wingeon Game studios have announced that a limited beta test is coming soon, and players will be able to sign up to take part.

With plenty of heroes, a gorgeous pixel art style, and roots in classic MMOs and dungeon crawlers, there’s lots to be excited about. While the beta test won’t be a long one, we hope it leads to more access to Drakantos later on in the year. Here’s what we know about the test, and the game itself, so far.

What we know about the upcoming f2p MMORPG Drakantos

F2P MMORPG Drakantos will be available in a limited time beta test between July 25 through July 27, 2025. The players who will have access will be drawn on July 25, so make sure you keep an eye on your email, and your Steam client on that day. It’s easy to join, too.

It's almost time to give Drakantos a try on Steam! (Image via Wingeon Game Studios)

All you have to do is head to their Steam Page, and click Request Access. If you’re chosen, you’ll be able to download and play for a few days this month. What’s more, you’ll also be able to invite a friend to play with you, as long as you’ve been friends on Steam for at least 30 days.

But what exactly is this game? It’s a f2p MMORPG sure, but there’s more to it than that. With a retro, pixel art style, players will dive into an MMO with fast-paced combat, and more than 20 unique playable heroes to pick from. It’s unknown how many of those will be available in the beta test at this time, unfortunately.

Set in the land of Eldras, players will learn more about the various heroes, and the land itself, as they play the game, and take on challenging missions from the Adventurer’s Guild. This leads players to instanced dungeon runs, which, according to the developers, are inspired by the classic dungeon crawlers of old. This means they should be suitably challenging, not to mention fun.

There will no doubt be plenty of challenging dungeons to tackle, so why go alone? (Image via Wingeon Game Studios)

There will also be over 100 dungeons, created by the development team, complete with exciting events: Enemy invasions, side quests, hidden treasure, colosseum battles, and of course, titanic boss fights.

We also know that despite there being 20+ playable heroes, there will be plenty of ways to customize them, as well; both their cosmetics, as well as playstyles. Playstyles can be adjusted using the Drakantos’ Artifact, Trophy, and Orb systems to gain additional active abilities, passives, and even modify currently existing ones. There’s also a Pet System, where players can pick up over 200 pets, hundreds of mounts, and other cosmetics.

PVP fans, don’t worry either; Drakantos has a PVP Arena with a variety of modes, the exciting Invasion mode where players invade another players’ dungeon run, and a blend of PVP and PVE, with Hellgates. Invasions sound the most intense, and they certainly remind me of the Souls franchise. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date, only that it is “Coming Soon”, according to Steam.

