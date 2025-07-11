Path of Exile 2 0.3 League release date, and what to expect

Grinding Gear Games has announced the release date of the next Path of Exile 2 League. Although a bit later than we expected, the update will arrive within the four-month schedule. The new league will come alongside patch 0.3.0 on August 29, 2025 (PDT) and introduce major changes to the game.
The exact timings and details about the content remain under wraps, but GGG has confirmed a few things across various interviews.
What to expect from Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3.0
PoE 2's upcoming update is big, as per the official announcement. It’s natural to assume that GGG may have prepared something special, but since we don’t know the details, let’s start with what we already know.
Apart from new gameplay mechanics, crafting options, and unique items, we can expect a large number of Skill Gems to get buffed. Addressing the difficulty issue, Game Director Jonathan Rogers said that the next update would buff several underpowered skills to scale properly, which was the main reason the game felt difficult.
Another issue that plagues the casual players is the push towards Level 100, which is significantly harder after Level 95. XP improvements are one of the few QoL changes being implemented with Patch 0.3.0.
There are also a few things that GGG is yet to confirm, but we expect to be there. For starters, everyone is waiting for the Druid class. It was supposed to be released in the Dawn of the Hunt update, but according to Rogers, it wasn’t ready.
Additionally, players may finally get a solution to the massive map size. Even with movement speed modifiers, running around a big map gets boring. The devs have acknowledged this issue and may bring a better solution.
Jonathan Rogers teases new Act for Path of Exile 2
There are talks that PoE 2 Patch 0.3.0 will also introduce a new Act. While there is no official confirmation, Rogers teased that new Acts might come sooner than expected. During Exilecon 2023, the devs showcased Act 4 gameplay, so there’s hope.
The current campaign includes the first three Acts, which players must repeat on a harder difficulty. However, it’s hard to tell if a new Act will remove the Cruel difficulty permanently and make the grind for the endgame shorter.
