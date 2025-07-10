When could Path of Exile 2 Season 3 (patch 0.3) go live?

Following Path of Exile’s Secrets of the Atlas expansion release, Grinding Gear Games (GGG) promised a consistent League update every four months. This includes the sequel, which recently saw its first League, Dawn of the Hunt, that introduced new gameplay mechanics along with a character class and multiple Ascendancies. Now, three months in, a new one may be just around the corner.

The upcoming League for PoE 2 is expected to land around the second week of August 2025. In this article, we explain the reasons behind this prediction.

Note: The release window is just a prediction. GGG is yet to make an official announcement.

Season 3 release window prediction for Path of Exile 2 explained

The PoE 2 map device (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Week 2 release window for the new PoE 2 League for August 2025 is presumed, keeping Grinding Gear Games’ promise in mind. Dawn of the Hunt was released on April 4, 2025, and is expected to conclude in the first week of August, four months after release.

However, there are more reasons to believe GGG will follow up on its word. The first one is the game’s China release, which did not happen with the global launch in December 2024. That is set to change with patch 0.3.0, which will introduce a separate server for Chinese players. Even then, the game is expected to follow the same release schedule.

The second reason GGG may not want to miss the release window is the four-month release schedule, which applies to both PoE 1 and 2. If the release is delayed, the two-month gap between both games will be disrupted, and to catch up, the League beyond that would need to be released in three months.

Season 3 for Path of Exile 2 could surprise players

New PoE 2 Acts may be coming this year (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In a previous article, we discussed what we wanted to see in PoE 2’s patch 0.3.0. This was before we were aware of the interview with Game Director Jonathon Rogers on Bilibili regarding the Chinese server.

In it, he revealed a few more quality-of-life changes coming in the next League. One of these includes making character progression past level 95 easier. Increasing your level past 90 is already a tedious process in Path of Exile 2.

To get the best XP ratio, you’ll need to run high-tier maps, and while this isn’t a problem for seasoned players, a large part of the audience for PoE 2 is new or casual. Jonathan revealed they are making some changes that will help characters past Level 95 level up more easily.

Another thing that caught our attention was the addition of new Acts. These are a part of the story campaign, and GGG has only added the first three for the early access. It was believed that the final three Acts would be added on launch, but Jonathan said they might be coming sooner than many think.

While exciting, we don’t believe that new Acts will be coming with patch 0.3.0. They may be meant for patch 0.4.0, which is also arriving later this year, or 0.5.0, the halfway point for the early access.

